Independence, MO

showmeinstitute.org

Clay County Should Reduce Its Commercial Property Tax Surcharge

A version of this commentary appeared in the Clay County Courier-Tribune. This November, Clay County residents will vote on reducing an obscure tax that places the county at a competitive disadvantage compared to its neighboring communities. In 1985 the State of Missouri changed the way local governments tax commercial and...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

African American school in western Missouri begins transformation into museum, while tipping its hat to Lincoln University

Another Missouri community is pulling together to save a part of its African American history by turning it into a museum. The Douglass School in Higginsville served as the community’s school for Black students until desegregation shut the doors in 1955. Former student, 84-year-old Travis Benton, purchased the school in 1990 with hopes of restoring and preserving it.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
californiaexaminer.net

Missouri Police Investigate Abduction And Rape

This weekend, authorities in a tiny Missouri hamlet northeast of Kansas City, where an emaciated woman fled and shouted for assistance, began their investigation into the possible abduction and sexual assault. After the lady escaped from his Excelsior Springs home on Friday morning, police in Clay County arrested the guy...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
St. Joseph Post

FBI arrests 2 who allegedly made threatening Tik Tok video

KANSAS CITY — FBI agents arrested two in an investigation involving a Tik Tok video, according to a media release from the United State's Department of Justice. Investigators say they threatened the government and people at the U.S.-Mexico border. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Jonathan S....
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FOURTH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN SALINE COUNTY

A Kansas City man was charged with felonies in Saline County after an incident on Sunday, October 9. According to a probable cause statement, James Cornine Jr. allegedly attempted to break into a residence in Marshall. Cornine reportedly smashed through a window in the residence, causing the broken glass to injure two victims next to the window. Both victims had cuts on their bodies.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT

Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

