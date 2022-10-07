Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
showmeinstitute.org
Clay County Should Reduce Its Commercial Property Tax Surcharge
A version of this commentary appeared in the Clay County Courier-Tribune. This November, Clay County residents will vote on reducing an obscure tax that places the county at a competitive disadvantage compared to its neighboring communities. In 1985 the State of Missouri changed the way local governments tax commercial and...
kjluradio.com
African American school in western Missouri begins transformation into museum, while tipping its hat to Lincoln University
Another Missouri community is pulling together to save a part of its African American history by turning it into a museum. The Douglass School in Higginsville served as the community’s school for Black students until desegregation shut the doors in 1955. Former student, 84-year-old Travis Benton, purchased the school in 1990 with hopes of restoring and preserving it.
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
KMBC.com
Major food distributor for Kansas City charities struggling with large cuts in federal funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major food distributor for people in need in our area is struggling with inflation and a significant cut in federal funding. Harvesters serves 760 member organizations in 26 counties in Missouri and Kansas. Those partner agencies then distribute food and other household items. True...
Shots fired outside J.C. Harmon High School homecoming on Saturday
Nobody was injured after shots were fired near J.C. Harmon High School's homecoming on Saturday night.
KMBC.com
Legislator Theresa Galvin challenging incumbent Frank White in Jackson County Executive race
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two veteran Jackson County politicians will square off next month in the race for Jackson County Executive. Jackson County Legislator Theresa Galvin is challenging incumbent Frank White. Galvin said as a Republican, she had to have support from seven Democrats and fellow legislators to be...
KMBC.com
Several small fights, gunshots reported outside homecoming at a KCK high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials with one Kansas City, Kansas, high school are trying to set the record straight on an incident that happened outside the school's homecoming dance Saturday after rumors started to circulate on social media. A letter was sent to parents with students at JC Harmon...
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
californiaexaminer.net
Missouri Police Investigate Abduction And Rape
This weekend, authorities in a tiny Missouri hamlet northeast of Kansas City, where an emaciated woman fled and shouted for assistance, began their investigation into the possible abduction and sexual assault. After the lady escaped from his Excelsior Springs home on Friday morning, police in Clay County arrested the guy...
Commerce Bank explains unexpected statement fees
Commerce Bank says it is refunding some statement fee charges to certain accounts due to a system issue the company experienced.
Court documents: KC highway worker was in work zone when killed in hit-and-run
An Independence man is accused of driving drunk and crossing into a work zone when he hit and killed a Kansas City highway worker near Peculiar.
FBI arrests 2 who allegedly made threatening Tik Tok video
KANSAS CITY — FBI agents arrested two in an investigation involving a Tik Tok video, according to a media release from the United State's Department of Justice. Investigators say they threatened the government and people at the U.S.-Mexico border. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Jonathan S....
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
Police investigate kidnapping, rape in small Missouri town
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FOURTH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Kansas City man was charged with felonies in Saline County after an incident on Sunday, October 9. According to a probable cause statement, James Cornine Jr. allegedly attempted to break into a residence in Marshall. Cornine reportedly smashed through a window in the residence, causing the broken glass to injure two victims next to the window. Both victims had cuts on their bodies.
KCTV 5
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
KYTV
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man is facing multiple felony charges after a woman says she escaped his basement while bound with duct tape and wearing a metal collar. Timothy Haslett is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for...
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT
Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
republic-online.com
Rogers, third-generation pipefitter, wins national welding competition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Rogers, a Paola graduate, was born to be a pipefitter. Rogers, a third-generation pipefitter with the Pipefitters Local #533 in Kansas City, Mo., won the 2022 United Association Welding Championship in August.
