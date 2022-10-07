ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Pennsylvania needs to test schools for radon

Radon could be almost anywhere. You can’t see it like smoke. It is colorless and transparent. You can’t smell it like a gas leak. It gives off no telltale scent. You can’t feel it in the air like the moisture of a foggy day. It is as stealthy as it is dangerous.
PublicSource

Programming in Pennsylvania prisons gave this lifer purpose

This article was published in partnership with Prison Journalism Project, a national, independent news organization that trains incarcerated writers to be journalists and publishes their writing. Subscribe to their newsletter here. What is the point of jails and prisons? Many in society may say: “To punish people who have committed a crime or offense against […] The post Programming in Pennsylvania prisons gave this lifer purpose appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
CBS News

Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State highlights changes for voters ahead of midterms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's top election official shared what's new for voters ahead of the November election on Tuesday. So far, counties have received about 1.1 million requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said. Starting Tuesday, a spreadsheet will be shared daily with how many applications have been approved and returned.
Pocono Update

State Offers Free On-line Art Courses For Older Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania is introducing a new digital art teaching system for older residents. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) announced The Academy for Creative Aging. On this free digital platform, older Pennsylvanians can participate in interactive art classes and on-demand video lessons. Research has shown creative activities can decrease feelings of loneliness and isolation in older adults, according to the PCA.
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study

A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
echo-pilot.com

'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters

A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
WITF

Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.

Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
abc27 News

New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
WKBN

Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
