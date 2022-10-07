Read full article on original website
Related
Free tuition for Indigenous people to public universities across Pennsylvania? A bill is on the way
State Rep. Chris Rabb first introduced a bill in 2018 to formally abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. In fact, he’s since done it two times — and Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state Legislature has batted down each attempt. While...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Pennsylvania needs to test schools for radon
Radon could be almost anywhere. You can’t see it like smoke. It is colorless and transparent. You can’t smell it like a gas leak. It gives off no telltale scent. You can’t feel it in the air like the moisture of a foggy day. It is as stealthy as it is dangerous.
On Pennsylvania’s campaign trail, the doctor will see you now
The state’s medical sector is campaigning in unprecedented ways, motivated by abortion and concerns about their profession.
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Programming in Pennsylvania prisons gave this lifer purpose
This article was published in partnership with Prison Journalism Project, a national, independent news organization that trains incarcerated writers to be journalists and publishes their writing. Subscribe to their newsletter here. What is the point of jails and prisons? Many in society may say: “To punish people who have committed a crime or offense against […] The post Programming in Pennsylvania prisons gave this lifer purpose appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
CBS News
Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State highlights changes for voters ahead of midterms
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's top election official shared what's new for voters ahead of the November election on Tuesday. So far, counties have received about 1.1 million requests for mail-in and absentee ballots, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said. Starting Tuesday, a spreadsheet will be shared daily with how many applications have been approved and returned.
State Offers Free On-line Art Courses For Older Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania is introducing a new digital art teaching system for older residents. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) announced The Academy for Creative Aging. On this free digital platform, older Pennsylvanians can participate in interactive art classes and on-demand video lessons. Research has shown creative activities can decrease feelings of loneliness and isolation in older adults, according to the PCA.
Longtime Pennsylvania state Rep. Tony DeLuca dies at 85
State Rep. Anthony M. “Tony” DeLuca, the senior member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, died Sunday. DeLuca, 85, died at home. He had been diagnosed with lymphoma, according to a news release from his office. For 39 years DeLuca, a Democrat, represented the 32nd Legislative District, comprised...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
echo-pilot.com
'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters
A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.
Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Pa. school district cancels Halloween parades due to inclusivity, safety concerns
A Pa. school district in Montgomery County has decided to cancel Halloween parades at elementary schools and it’s due to safety and inclusivity concerns, according to reports. The Lower Merion School District has hosted Halloween parades for more than 50 years, but that might have at least temporarily come...
Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
wtae.com
Fall foliage in Western Pennsylvania: Here are the best places to leaf peep
PITTSBURGH — According to Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania has a "longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation -- or anywhere in the world." The DCNR says that, "Drier forests this summer meant fewer leaf fungi observed throughout the...
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
Pennsylvania biology teacher suspended for refusing to follow pronoun policy, reinstated after backlash
A high school biology teacher was suspended for not complying with the school district's student pronoun policy, but was reinstated after students and parents protested.
Josh Shapiro says Doug Mastriano scares him like no other opponent has
Attorney General Josh Shapiro has a lot of policy ideas and objectives that he wants to bring to Pennsylvania’s governor’s office. But in a statewide race that has become intensely personal, he seems to believe that one of his most compelling arguments for election is very simple: He is not the other guy.
Pennsylvania tree headed to the White House For Christmas
Christmas may be two months away, but White House officials visited a Schuylkill County tree farm this week to choose the nation's next Christmas tree.
Comments / 0