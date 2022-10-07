Read full article on original website
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
Avenue 5 stars got in “trouble” on set during season 2 filming
Avenue 5 star Hugh Laurie has revealed he and fellow lead Josh Gad regularly got in trouble on the set of the show. Appearing alongside series creator Armando Iannucci in an interview with Collider, Laurie said he and Gad struggle to keep it together when filming, even at the most innocuous lines of dialogue.
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles plans to bring co-stars into new Winchesters spinoff
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to bring back some of his old co-stars for his new spin-off show The Winchesters, which takes place in the 1970s. The prequel series will tell the love story of John Winchester (Drake Rodgers) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). In a new interview with EW,...
Andor's Diego Luna teases major time jumps ahead
Andor star Diego Luna has revealed fans can expect to see some time skips coming up in the show. Speaking to TVLine about the series, Luna, who plays titular character Cassian Andor, explained what fans can expect to see from the first season. "We have 12 episodes to cover a...
Jamie Lee Curtis explains why Halloween Ends will make people angry
Halloween Ends not only brings the rebooted Halloween trilogy to a close, but also marks Jamie Lee Curtis's final outing as Laurie Strode. Endings are tricky to get right, especially when it's a long-running series with a big fanbase. Back in October 2021, Curtis had said that the threequel would make people "very angry", but that might not be to do with the ending of the movie.
The Unsolved Mysteries of Stars Hollow: Three More ‘Gilmore GIrls’ Mysteries That Leave Fans Perplexed
There are more than a few 'Gilmore Girls' mysteries that fans still want the answers to. We've collected three that bother us on every single rewatch.
Game of Thrones' Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchaca
Game of Thrones' Lena Headey has married Ozark actor Marc Menchaca over the weekend. The stars, who have been dating since 2020, tied the knot in a ceremony in Italy. Multiple Thrones stars were in attendance, including Emilia Clarke, Conleth Hill, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Fairley, and Sophie Turner.
Minnie Driver "hates" Good Will Hunting's most famous line
Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver has revealed to fans that she hates the film's most famous line. Taking to Twitter, the star said: "I'm sorry but I hate that line, always have" in reference to the movie's well known line: "How do you like them apples?". Well, apparently Minnie Driver doesn't like them at all.
EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)
So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
Jamie Lee Curtis compares Halloween Ends to a relationship break-up
Halloween Ends marks the end of an era for Jamie Lee Curtis as it is her final outing as Laurie Strode, a role she first played in 1978's Halloween. Set four years after Halloween Kills, the new movie is also the closing chapter of the rebooted trilogy. Laurie has tried to move on from Michael Myers and embrace life, but inevitably, the two are drawn together for one final confrontation.
La Brea Recap: Three's Company — Plus, Who Is Keeping a Secret?
This week on NBC’s La Brea, happy (sometimes-awkward) reunions were in good supply, all as someone in the clearing was revealed to be keeping a very big, tall, shiny, glass-and-steel secret. Watching the promo at the end of last week’s episode, I was a bit shocked to see 1) that Gavin would reunite with Eve so quickly, and 2) NBC go ahead and spoil that big moment. Surely someone else out there thought there’d be at least a week or two or near misses and such, as Gavin, Eve and Levi were held prisoner by the Exiles. But nope, Gavin was barely...
Marvel delays Blade movie after director exit
Marvel Studios has paused production on the upcoming Blade movie, delaying it by over a year. The film was finally set to begin production in November after it had already been pushed back a few times, but then director Bassam Tariq stepped away at the end of September. The studio put it down to "continued shifts in our production schedule", and now there's been another shift.
Jennifer Lawrence felt "a loss of control" after Hunger Games success
The Hunger Games' success caused Jennifer Lawrence to 'lose control' of her career. From 2012 to 2015, across four movies, the actress portrayed Katniss Everdeen, the radical District 12 tribute who staged a revolution against the Capitol after surviving multiple entries into the bloodthirsty Hunger Games. In that time, she...
Captain Marvel star rules out return for The Marvels
Captain Marvel's Mckenna Grace has confirmed she won't be reprising a teenage Carol Danvers in next summer's sequel, The Marvels. Grace played a younger version of the character in Captain Marvel, released in 2019. Speaking to ComicBook recently, the actress admitted that she remains hopeful of another MCU appearance at some point in the future.
A Warrior Nun 2 sneak peek from Netflix
Warrior Nun was one of the most-watched Netflix releases in the days immediately following its debut on the streamer way back in 2020, so in hindsight, it’s probably no surprise that Netflix re-upped the fantasy series that’s loosely based on the comic books by Ben Dunn for another season.
