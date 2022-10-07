Read full article on original website
KOMU
Suspects arrested, charged after burglary on Moniteau County property
MONITEAU COUNTY − Two people have been charged following a burglary in Moniteau County. Curtis Hile, 34, of Jefferson City, is charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and escaping custody while under arrest for a felony. Kathy Kliegel, 56, of Vienna,...
KOMU
Lake Regional Pharmacy combines locations
OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue. Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, and in Laurie, located...
