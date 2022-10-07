Presidential Visit: Joe Biden in Oregon

Related
School Safety: Oregon to use $3.3M for safety, prevention of violence
Governor Kate Brown has dedicated $3.3 million for school safety and violence prevention throughout Oregon. The funding will come from federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) dollars, which were reserved for allocations by governors through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). The U.S. Department of Education also informed the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) that Oregon is eligible for over $8.2 million in federal funding from...
Merkley, Wyden Announce Over $8 Million to Oregon Schools for Safe and Supportive Learning Opportunities
Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced an $8,265,004 million federal grant to schools in Oregon to help provide students with safe and supportive learning environments and opportunities to help foster their success. “Parents and students deserve the peace of mind that while at school students are safe and being cared for, while also gaining the important skills and knowledge that will support them throughout their schooling and adult lives,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
