‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life
When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Nancy Detmer is named JCHS Scholarship / Internship Specialist
Nancy Dettmer has been named the new Scholarship/Internship Specialist at Junction City High School, according to a social media release by JCHS. If you have any questions about providing scholarships or scholarship needs reach out to Nancy Detmer at 785-717-4267 or [email protected]
Schmidt Foundation presents a grant to the A & SV Railroad
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has received a significant financial gift from a Kansas foundation that focuses on providing financial assistance to community projects in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The Hays-based Ross E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation has awarded $30,000 to partially meet the cost of making much needed improvements for the train’s electrical, heating and cooling and audio systems.
Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing
TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state's protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Corey, Dustin Warren; 44; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Touch a Truck will be Saturday
The 16th Annual Touch-A-Truck program sponsored by the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot in front of the shopping area that includes Planet Fitness, 437 East Chestnut Street. Here families can get an up-close look at a host of working and recreational vehicles and indulge their fascination with “things that go.”
County employees will participate in safety training
On Monday, all Geary County Office Buildings will be closed in observance of Columbus Day. However, Geary County employees will be taking part in a Safety Day Training at the Convention Center. Different speakers and breakout session are planned during the event. Over the lunch hour, static displays will be available for the employees to view and learn more about.
Dorothy Bramlage library will accept used book donations
The Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be accepting the donation of gently used books, audiobooks and DVDs on Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the library, 230 W. 7th Street. The volunteers will be at the north entrance on the parking lot side of the building.
Counselors helping students after 3 Kan. girls killed in turnpike crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Authorities with USD 437 are providing crisis counselors for students, parents and staff on Monday as they work through the grief following the death of three elementary school students in a weekend on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported just after 9a.m. Saturday, a 2022...
Hunter Education Field Day is set for Saturday
The final Hunter Education Field Day for 2022 at Sportsman's Acres will be held this Saturday, Oct. 15. The field day is a requirement for completing the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Internet-Assisted course and gives the student hands-on experience. The class may be full but there is usually room for one or more participants.
Milford Nature Center will be at the museum's STEAM Saturday event
Geary County Historical Society is hosting their monthly STEAM Saturday program this week with a special appearance by Milford Nature Center. This month’s program will focus on local Geary County flora and fauna with activities like leaf rubbing art projects, leaf symmetry drawings and a visit with some of Milford Nature Center’s “creepy crawlers.” This come-and-go style program will be held at the museum at 530 N. Adams, Saturday between 1:00-3:30 and is intended for all ages.
Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
Shop With a Cop fundraiser is scheduled in October
Sportsman's Acres will be the location for the second annual Shop with a Cop fundraiser shoot on Saturday, Oct. 22, with the competition beginning at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $50, which includes breakfast and lunch. You need to bring your own ammunition or purchase it at the range.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Ron Heller!
Congratulations to Ron Heller of Abilene, the Week 5 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Ron, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins four passes to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your...
Two arrested in Aggieville after officers witness attempted brawl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Aggieville, neither of legal age, were arrested after officers witnessed them attempt to fight and found they had been consuming alcohol. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers witnessed a fight break out between two men in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville.
3 Kansas girls dead after semi, van crash on Kansas Turnpike
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Three Kansas children died in an accident just after 9a.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kenworth semi driven by Robert Hosey Russell, 70, Huntsville, Alabama, was southbound on Interstate 335, the Kansas Turnpike, just south of Topeka. The semi struck a 2018...
Bud Light truck overturns on Kansas highway
A truck carrying Budweiser overturned on Tuesday morning in southern Saline County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Riley County Arrest Report October 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KAREN DENISE QURESHI, 57, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KEIRRA LASHA MCDONALD, 25, Manhattan,...
Geary County Deputies respond to a pair of weekend accidents
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway and E. Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Cassandra Barlow, Junction City, was turning from south bound U.S. 77 onto east bound Lyons Creek Road when she lost control of her Saturn passenger vehicle and drove off the roadway into a tree. Both the driver and passengers were transported to Geary Community Hospital for minor injuries.
