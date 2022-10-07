Read full article on original website
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
P-22, Famous Mountain Lion, Appears on Los Feliz DriveawayShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Race Relations- LA City Council Nury Martinez racist diatribe reminds us how far we haven’t comeLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Little Kylie Jenner Is No Longer LittleAmarachi EzeuduLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com
NEXT NIGHT Street Festival Returns to Beverly Hills
After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the NEXT NIGHT Street Festival is returning to South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills on Oct. 22, from 4 to 9 p.m. The free evening will feature live music, food, art, games, and attractions, as well as a beer and wine garden. Nearby businesses will also offer special promotions highlighting the diversity of the city’s merchant community.
850wftl.com
Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
LOS ANGELES, CA– Actress Angela Lansbury who was best known for roles in ‘Murder She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ has passed away at the age of 96. Her family announced her death on Tuesday stating that she died peacefully in her home:. “The...
San Diego Channel
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
happymag.tv
Justin Timberlake performs at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 Gala, which raised $5.5M
Justin Timberlake gave an energetic, nostalgia-inducing performance at the CHLA 2022 Gala, which raised a whopping $5.5M over the weekend. Justin Timberlake’s packed-out set at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 Gala was full of nostalgic hits and funny moments. Addressing a crowd of over 1,300 individuals at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the former NSYNC member said, “Los Angeles, you’ve got me sweating!” before proceeding to loosen his collar.
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
multihousingnews.com
42-Story Downtown LA Tower Tops Out
Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease are behind the 438-unit development. Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease topped out 8th & Figueroa, a 42-story rental tower in downtown Los Angeles that broke ground in 2020. Johnson Fain Architects designed the property, but the developers also partnered with HKS Architects as architect of record and interior design firm Rottet Studio. This is the first collaboration between MFA and Lendlease in the country.
foodgressing.com
Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles
Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
suggest.com
Celebrities In LA Facing Stiff Penalty Due To Overuse Of Water And It’s Worse Than A Fine
Los Angeles residents are no strangers to droughts, but the city is currently going through a historic one. LA citizens are being urged to restrict their water use—and for some celebrity citizens, extreme measures are being taken. Here’s how LA County officials are keeping the stars’ water use under control.
welikela.com
The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022
DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
outlooknewspapers.com
Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Michelle Stradford Receives ‘Teacher of the Year’ Award
Beverly Hills teacher Michelle Stradford was honored as a 2022-23 recipient of a Los Angeles County Board of Education “Teacher of the Year” award at a ceremony on Sept. 23. The awards are intended to honor educators for exemplary dedication and positive accomplishments. Beverly Hills teacher Michelle Stradford...
californiaglobe.com
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful
Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
5 Amazing Chinese Food Places In LA You Need To Know
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Shake Shack Opens in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills burger lovers, you’re in for a treat. A new Shake Shack location opens on South Santa Monica Boulevard Oct. 7, complete with all the cheese fries and milkshakes you could ever ask for. Customers can dine-in or place an order in the Shake Shack app and pick...
‘A dark day for our City of Angels’: local leaders sound off on racist remarks in leaked audio
Public officials from across Los Angeles County have released statements denouncing the offensive and racist remarks made during a private meeting held last year between three sitting L.A. City Council members and a local union leader. Audio from the meeting was published Sunday in a report by the Los Angeles Times. Since the […]
Egg Tuck Opening Third Location in Westwood Village
The restaurant will move into the former home of Thai House and Kaido
spectrumnews1.com
Ceremonial groundbreakings held for Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) — Ceremonial groundbreakings have been held for the two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts was among the dignitaries who attended the Saturday ceremony. The $1 million...
Maya sacrifice victims found with mysterious blue string in their teeth
An investigation into the dental plaque on Maya sacrifice victims in 'Midnight Terror Cave' in Belize has revealed mysterious blue fibers that might have been tied to the victims' demise.
Nury Martinez resigns as president of LA City Council following leaked audio of racist remarks
Nury Martinez has resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council 24 hours after a leaked audio recording revealed her and Councilman Kevin de León making racist comments.
