Beverly Hills, CA

beverlyhillscourier.com

NEXT NIGHT Street Festival Returns to Beverly Hills

After a two-year COVID-related hiatus, the NEXT NIGHT Street Festival is returning to South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills on Oct. 22, from 4 to 9 p.m. The free evening will feature live music, food, art, games, and attractions, as well as a beer and wine garden. Nearby businesses will also offer special promotions highlighting the diversity of the city’s merchant community.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
850wftl.com

Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

LOS ANGELES, CA– Actress Angela Lansbury who was best known for roles in ‘Murder She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ has passed away at the age of 96. Her family announced her death on Tuesday stating that she died peacefully in her home:. “The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Channel

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
happymag.tv

Justin Timberlake performs at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 Gala, which raised $5.5M

Justin Timberlake gave an energetic, nostalgia-inducing performance at the CHLA 2022 Gala, which raised a whopping $5.5M over the weekend. Justin Timberlake’s packed-out set at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2022 Gala was full of nostalgic hits and funny moments. Addressing a crowd of over 1,300 individuals at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the former NSYNC member said, “Los Angeles, you’ve got me sweating!” before proceeding to loosen his collar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Eater

After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week

Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
SANTA MONICA, CA
multihousingnews.com

42-Story Downtown LA Tower Tops Out

Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease are behind the 438-unit development. Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease topped out 8th & Figueroa, a 42-story rental tower in downtown Los Angeles that broke ground in 2020. Johnson Fain Architects designed the property, but the developers also partnered with HKS Architects as architect of record and interior design firm Rottet Studio. This is the first collaboration between MFA and Lendlease in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodgressing.com

Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles

Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022

DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court

First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
PASADENA, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Michelle Stradford Receives ‘Teacher of the Year’ Award

Beverly Hills teacher Michelle Stradford was honored as a 2022-23 recipient of a Los Angeles County Board of Education “Teacher of the Year” award at a ceremony on Sept. 23. The awards are intended to honor educators for exemplary dedication and positive accomplishments. Beverly Hills teacher Michelle Stradford...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Shake Shack Opens in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills burger lovers, you’re in for a treat. A new Shake Shack location opens on South Santa Monica Boulevard Oct. 7, complete with all the cheese fries and milkshakes you could ever ask for. Customers can dine-in or place an order in the Shake Shack app and pick...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ceremonial groundbreakings held for Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) — Ceremonial groundbreakings have been held for the two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts was among the dignitaries who attended the Saturday ceremony. The $1 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA

