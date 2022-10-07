OAK PARK HEIGHTS — On the heels of its first Suburban East Conference setback of the season, the Stillwater girls soccer team blanked Irondale 6-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Stillwater Area High School. The No. 3-ranked Ponies (7-1 SEC, 13-2), who lost to East Ridge (5-2, 8-6) in overtime on Thursday, Sept. 29, scored four times in the first half against the Knights (0-7-0, 2-10-1). The victory keeps Stillwater’s...

STILLWATER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO