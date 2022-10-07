It's the beloved season of PSL's and every grocery store item is having a pumpkin spice flavor and a study looked at which states love it most. Zippia looked at the top pumpkin spice-obsessed states in the U.S. Illinois ranks pretty darn high on that list. To figure out who is waist-deep in pumpkin spice, Zippia looked at Google Trends to see which states are looking up pumpkin spice stuff the most. And that includes all things pumpkin spice, not just recipes or the infamous PSL's that arguably started this whole thing.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO