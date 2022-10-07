Read full article on original website
Iowa Is One Of The Most Dangerous States For Deer Collisions
I once had a history teacher who would always say "Make sure you watch out for deer" at the end of our class, and while most of us couldn't drive at the time, it is a phrase that stuck with me. When driving in Iowa, and other Midwestern states, the...
Illinois’s Pumpkin Spice Obsession Is One Of The Realest In The Nation
It's the beloved season of PSL's and every grocery store item is having a pumpkin spice flavor and a study looked at which states love it most. Zippia looked at the top pumpkin spice-obsessed states in the U.S. Illinois ranks pretty darn high on that list. To figure out who is waist-deep in pumpkin spice, Zippia looked at Google Trends to see which states are looking up pumpkin spice stuff the most. And that includes all things pumpkin spice, not just recipes or the infamous PSL's that arguably started this whole thing.
