Oregon State

Presidential Visit: Joe Biden in Oregon

By Staff Report
The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 4 days ago

The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will visit Oregon next week.

Specific details of the President's trip scheduled for Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 had not been released as of Friday morning, Oct. 7.

Biden last visited Oregon in April with a stop in Portland.

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon.

