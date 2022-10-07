Presidential Visit: Joe Biden in Oregon

Related
Merkley, Wyden Announce Over $8 Million to Oregon Schools for Safe and Supportive Learning Opportunities
Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced an $8,265,004 million federal grant to schools in Oregon to help provide students with safe and supportive learning environments and opportunities to help foster their success. “Parents and students deserve the peace of mind that while at school students are safe and being cared for, while also gaining the important skills and knowledge that will support them throughout their schooling and adult lives,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
The Curry Coastal Pilot
Curry County, OR
21
Followers
403
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT
The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.https://www.currypilot.com/
Comments / 0