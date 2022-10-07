ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Kaley Cuoco Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child With Cute Instagram Photos

The Flight Attendant star announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, on Tuesday via Instagram. Cuoco shared a sentimental note alongside a series of adorable photographs featuring the parents-to-be. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!," the...
CELEBRITIES
Clayton News Daily

Remembering Angela Lansbury! Celebrate with Scenes from Her Favorite Roles

Angela Lansbury, the dynamic singer and actress best known to TV audiences for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, has died. She was 96. A statement from Lansbury's family posted on Broadway World announced her death: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Shares Magical Photos From Engagement

Clare Crawley might've not ended up with the man she left her season of The Bachelorette with, but she's finally found found her fairytale ending with her future-husband-to-be. The 41-year-old shared the amazing news on Instagram with a photo of her now-fiancé, Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins, on his knee...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Pauley
Person
George Clooney
Person
Julia Roberts
Clayton News Daily

Why John Stamos Loves Playing a 'Jackass'

When famed television actor John Stamos heard that producer David E. Kelley wanted to hire him for Big Shot, his new sports show on Disney+ his first reaction was to remember that he is definitely “not a sports guy.”. Big Shot is a series about a hothead former college...
CELEBRITIES
Clayton News Daily

‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Ian’s Struggle Is Becoming More Apparent (VIDEO)

Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) can relate to how a baby is feeling in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 11 episode of The Resident. But first, he checks on Padma (Aneesha Joshi) and her twins and assures her they “look perfect. Healthy weights, strong heartbeats.” He even has some really good news for her and AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner): “I’d say this family can go home this afternoon.” For Padma, “that is music to my ears.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Australia#Television Network#Cbs
Clayton News Daily

‘The Resident’: How Far Will Ian Go to Hide His Addiction? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 4 “It Won’t Be Like This for Long.”]. If Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) keeps going like he is on The Resident, he will not be able to hide his addiction for much longer, no matter how clever he thinks he is.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy