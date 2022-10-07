Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child With Cute Instagram Photos
The Flight Attendant star announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, on Tuesday via Instagram. Cuoco shared a sentimental note alongside a series of adorable photographs featuring the parents-to-be. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!," the...
Remembering Angela Lansbury! Celebrate with Scenes from Her Favorite Roles
Angela Lansbury, the dynamic singer and actress best known to TV audiences for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, has died. She was 96. A statement from Lansbury's family posted on Broadway World announced her death: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Shares Magical Photos From Engagement
Clare Crawley might've not ended up with the man she left her season of The Bachelorette with, but she's finally found found her fairytale ending with her future-husband-to-be. The 41-year-old shared the amazing news on Instagram with a photo of her now-fiancé, Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins, on his knee...
Matthew McConaughey Shares Simple Secret for Being a 'Better Man' in Impassioned Video
Matthew McConaughey is breaking the stigma around men's mental health!. The actor took to his Instagram to share the one secret that he believes has allowed him to become a "better man." In the video captioned "dudes journal," McConaughey can be seen sitting outside as he holds a notebook in...
Why John Stamos Loves Playing a 'Jackass'
When famed television actor John Stamos heard that producer David E. Kelley wanted to hire him for Big Shot, his new sports show on Disney+ his first reaction was to remember that he is definitely “not a sports guy.”. Big Shot is a series about a hothead former college...
See Alfonso Ribeiro's Response After Shangela Called Him Out for Mispronouncing Her Name Again on 'DWTS'
Dancing With The Stars is in the thick of it, celebrating Week 4: Disney+ Night on Oct. 10. While pairs are getting eliminated each week, one thing seems to stay the same—host Alfonso Ribeiro calling Shangela by the wrong name!. The most recent time he mispronounced her name, calling...
Win ‘Supernatural’ Collector’s Issue Signed by Jensen Ackles: Take Our ‘Winchesters’ Quiz!
How well do you know Supernatural after 15 seasons? Well, if you know it really well, you might be rewarded with a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Jensen Ackles!. Ahead of the premiere of the prequel from Jensen and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters, which is...
‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Ian’s Struggle Is Becoming More Apparent (VIDEO)
Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) can relate to how a baby is feeling in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 11 episode of The Resident. But first, he checks on Padma (Aneesha Joshi) and her twins and assures her they “look perfect. Healthy weights, strong heartbeats.” He even has some really good news for her and AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner): “I’d say this family can go home this afternoon.” For Padma, “that is music to my ears.”
Ask Matt: ‘Voice’ Coaches’ Wardrobe, a Hollywood Landmark, ‘Rookie’ Pros & Cons
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
‘New Amsterdam’ Sneak Peek: Max & the Others Disagree About What’s an ‘Emergency’ (VIDEO)
Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) pulls a very Dr. Max Goodwin move in TV Insider’s exclusives sneak peek of the October 11 episode of New Amsterdam, and we have to be honest: We love everything about it, from Max’s enthusiasm to the response from the rest of the hospital staff.
‘Reginald the Vampire’ Cast On What Attracted Them to the Series, Character Dynamics & More (VIDEO)
“He’s just different than any other vampire I’d ever seen, and any other hero,” says Reginald the Vampire writer Harley Peyton about the titular character of the new Syfy dramedy. “And usually in those stories, he would be the next-door neighbor, the comic relief, the sidekick, but in our story, he’s the hero.”
‘The Resident’: How Far Will Ian Go to Hide His Addiction? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 6 Episode 4 “It Won’t Be Like This for Long.”]. If Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) keeps going like he is on The Resident, he will not be able to hide his addiction for much longer, no matter how clever he thinks he is.
