Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) can relate to how a baby is feeling in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 11 episode of The Resident. But first, he checks on Padma (Aneesha Joshi) and her twins and assures her they “look perfect. Healthy weights, strong heartbeats.” He even has some really good news for her and AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner): “I’d say this family can go home this afternoon.” For Padma, “that is music to my ears.”

