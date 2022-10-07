Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon
The last few months have been exciting for WWE fans as several former stars have returned to the company. For weeks fans tried to piece together the clues that WWE dropped for the White Rabbit storyline, and on Saturday night at Extreme Rules the White Rabbit was revealed to be none other than Bray Wyatt.
PWMania
Alex Bliss Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Update on Wyatt
Alexa Bliss has provided her reaction to the shocking return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, which took place at the end of Extreme Rules. Although Bray Wyatt appeared alongside a brand-new cast of characters (at least those with human embodiments), Bliss is the first one that comes to fans’ minds.
Yardbarker
Bray Wyatt’s WWE return included a tribute to Brodie Lee
Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company, but he was also able to do a tribute to his good friend, Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE,
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Jerry Lawler Reveals What The Rock And Nick Khan Talked About At Recent Dinner
With tonight's episode of "Tales from the Territories" focused on the feud between Jerry "The King" Lawler and comedian Andy Kaufman, younger fans unfamiliar with the storied Memphis rivalry between the two performers will have a chance to find out what makes the storyline so beloved in the eyes of those who were around to see it. Speaking on Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio," Lawler revealed that the feud became the topic of conversation during a recent dinner between himself and two of the biggest figures in the industry.
Clayton News Daily
MLW Finds New Streaming Home With Pro Wrestling TV
Starting next month, Major League Wrestling will have a new home. MLW is joining Pro Wrestling TV, a streaming and on-demand network linear channel that offers viewers 24/7 pro wrestling content. MLW CEO Court Bauer confirmed the news Tuesday, revealing that the partnership officially begins Nov. 3. “Pro Wrestling TV...
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth Reportedly Paired With WWE Star On Internal Roster
It's been nearly three months since fans have seen R-Truth wrestle a match on "WWE Raw", when he teamed with the Street Profits to take on Omos and the Usos in a losing effort back on July 11. But that doesn't mean the veteran WWE star isn't still factored into WWE's booking plans, which appear to include him getting a brand new tag team partner.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Compares Shawn Spears’ WWE And AEW Booking
On the most recent edition of his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed AEW’s booking of Shawn Spears and compared it to WWE. Spears announced his departure from WWE in February 2019. He would sign with AEW in June of the same year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Two Former WWE Stars Return On Raw
This week on Raw, The Judgement Day stood in the ring and cut a promo where Finn Balor bragged about how he made Edge said “I quit” at Extreme Rules on Saturday. Balor then turned his attention to AJ Styles. Finn Balor said he was just about done...
WWE's Bray Wyatt Briefly Broke Character To Explain Why He Came Back
After his epic return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt briefly broke from his cryptic persona to reply to a fan.
Jake Roberts Shares Why The Undertaker Wanted To Travel With Him
The Undertaker wanted to travel with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, but it wasn't to learn more about the wrestling industry. On the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit (via AdFreeShows), Jake Roberts spoke about the career of The Undertaker. During the discussion with Jon Alba, Roberts shared that The Undertaker approached him about riding together when he first entered the WWE (1990) and how it was because he wanted to learn where all of the best strip clubs were.
PWMania
Jake Roberts Reveals Strange Pitch to Recast WWE Hall of Famer
On a recent episode of his podcast, DDP Snake Pit, Jake Roberts covered a wide variety of topics. During it, Roberts revealed that he once attempted to appoint Jim Neidhart to play a mole character. As part of The Hart Foundation, Neidhart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
WWE Director Of Longterm Creative Names His Favorite Wrestlers Outside Of WWE
Rob Fee, the WWE’s new Director of Longterm Creative, has named his favorite wrestlers who don’t currently work for the company. Fee signed with WWE this past week; he has written Marvel comics, and he has also worked on a number of television shows. He is known to be a fan of wrestling, and a new tweet showed that he keeps up with the sport outside of the company.
Yardbarker
Bo Dallas is returning to WWE
Bo Dallas is scheduled to return to WWE, per Bryan Alvarez on his Super Follower account on Twitter. Alvarez tweeted, "From multiple sources, Bo Dallas should be back very soon." As many of you saw last night, the Firefly Fun House characters were brought to life as Brya Wyatt made...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Elias Will Return To WWE Programming
The WWE will once against stand for "Walk with Elias," as The Drifter returns to WWE programming on next week's "Raw" in Oklahoma City. The big announcement came during the season premiere of "Raw" this week, with a promo graphic confirming his return for the show on October 17. There was no mention of Elias possibly doing a concert or wrestling a match in his comeback to WWE TV.
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Superstars Brought Up For Main Event Taping Before RAW
WWE tapes matches for their Main Event show before Raw every week. The company taped several matches for the show before Raw tonight in Brooklyn as well. The Main Event card featured several names from NXT. For this week’s Main Event tapings, WWE brought in Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Family Of Sara Lee Issues Statement On Her Passing
It was reported last week here on eWn that 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30. She leaves behind her husband Wesley Blake and three young children. Bull James took to Twitter today to release a statement on the family’s behalf, which you...
Comments / 0