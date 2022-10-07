Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool “Very Sad but We Have to Keep the Head Held Up” Says Konaté
The expectation for Liverpool heading into the 2022-23 season was that Jürgen Klopp’s Reds would be in the thick of the title race over the first three months, with a number of their key stars not taking part in the winter World Cup then setting them up for a strong second half push for glory.
Saka’s penalty keeps Arsenal top in 3-2 win over Liverpool
LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka has come a long way since missing that decisive penalty in the shootout at the European Championship final. More than a year later — and with his most important spot kick since — Saka stepped up and coolly converted his effort to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Liverpool and keep the Gunners at the summit of the Premier League.
‘We will fight’: Klopp says Liverpool can fly again despite slow start
Jürgen Klopp has said he sympathises with Liverpool fans who expected the team to be “flying again” this season but insists their form is not as poor as has been portrayed. Liverpool have endured their worst start to a Premier League season for a decade and are...
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'
LONDON – Monty Roberts, but not his royally approved blue shirt, bright red bandana scarf and beige cowboy hat, will be at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here Monday. The funeral will bring to a close 10 days of national mourning for Britain's beloved monarch. The elaborate royal funeral rites will also effectively bookend an Elizabethan age that ran for 70 years and usher in a Carolean one – when a Charles reigns.
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof
A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first...
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
An Uber passenger was charged almost $39,000 for a 15-minute journey after the destination was incorrectly set to Australia
Oliver Kaplan, 22, had just finished work and took an Uber ride to meet some friends for a drink – a journey of about four miles.
BBC
Ex-wife of Dubai royal pleads for help from UN in child custody battle
Lawyers for the former wife of a member of Dubai's ruling family have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council. They want the council to intervene with authorities in the UAE to ensure Zeynab Javadli and her children's safety. The request claims that Ms Javadli has faced abuse,...
Complex
Canada and UK Connects on Northsidebenji and Unknown T’s “One In The Chamber”
Toronto rapper Northsidebenji has teamed up with British rapper Unknown T for transatlantic collaboration “One In The Chamber.”. Though it’s more Toronto rap than UK Drill, Unknown T sounds right at home on the nocturnal and shadowy beat. Unknown T’s first verse sounds like it could have soundtracked a heist movie.
BBC
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
Truss and Kwarteng made ‘worst first impression’ in UK political history, SNP conference told
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget “will go down as one of the worst financial interventions in modern history”, the Scottish National party’s Westminster leader has said. Speaking on the first day of the party’s conference in Aberdeen, Ian Blackford took aim at the pair over...
BBC
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Ukraine war: 'Russian attack' on city claimed by Moscow kills 13
At least 13 people have been killed by Russian missile strikes on the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials say. Dozens more were wounded, and several residential buildings destroyed. The city is under Ukrainian control, but it is part of a region that Russia says it annexed last month. Zaporizhzhia...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon 'will never give up' on independence
Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "never, ever give up on Scottish democracy" if UK ministers continue to reject plans for an independence vote. Prime Minister Liz Truss has rejected a referendum, but the first minister said this was "completely indefensible". The Supreme Court is to debate whether MSPs could...
‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: British man stranded in Greece after suffering five heart attacks on his birthday
A pub owner who suffered five heart attacks on his birthday while holidaying in Greece is “lucky to be alive” but is now bedridden at a hospital in the country weeks later.He will “hopefully be flying home in three days” according to his wife.Patrick “Patch” Kettleborough, 38, from Bolsover near Chesterfield, has not been able to return to the UK since he suffered two major and three small heart attacks less than a day after arriving in Malia, Crete, on Friday, September 23.Patch’s wife Lisa Kettleborough, 40, said she feared her husband of 18 years would die after he experienced...
Arsenal v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News
Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and we can now bring you the confirmed team news for the clash.
