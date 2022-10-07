The Florida Gators had to work for it, but they did battle past Missouri, 24-17, for their first SEC victory in nearly a complete calendar year. What stood out along the way?. The return of Jaydon Hill could spark something in this defense. Hill has spent the last year-plus rehabbing a torn ACL, and finally made it back onto the field a week ago against Eastern Washington. Off the field, Hill is a confident and dedicated kid who can make others around him better. On the field, Hill is a smart player who detects tendencies and patterns and makes plays based on that.

