3 bold predictions for Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's first start

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
On Sunday, Kenny Pickett will start his first game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett came off the bench last week and sparked the offense to a near win over the New York Jets and now gets to travel to Buffalo and take on the top pass defense in the NFL in the Bills. Here are our three bold predictions for Pickett’s first NFL start.

Bills will force some turnovers

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Make no mistake, Pickett is going to see some things on Sunday that he has never seen before. And even though we expect Pickett to move the football and put points on the board better than Mitch Trubisky, turnovers will happen. Don’t be shocked if Pickett accounts for a couple of turnovers on Sunday.

Points will be scored

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

One thing you can be certain of is the offense is not going to be conservative with Pickett in charge. You mix that in with the fact Pickett is absolutely fearless and it’s safe to assume the offense is going to turn more drives into points this week. We predict 24 points for the Steelers this week.

Pickett will make Matt Canada look smart

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Offensive coordinator has taken a ton of heat this season for the offensive philosophy. And plenty of it has been well deserved. But Pickett is going to maximize what Canada wants to do and bring an energy and explosion to the offense that Mitch Trubisky just couldn’t.

