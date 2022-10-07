Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
UofL dedicates pavilion to 2020 class forced to have virtual graduation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville dedicated a pavilion to the Class of 2020, which was forced to have a virtual graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In 2020, the University of Louisville made a promise to the Class of 2020 that we would honor the sacrifice they...
wdrb.com
Radial hiring 3,000 workers in Louisville, Shepherdsville ahead of holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radial, a company that provides order management for retailers, hopes to hire more than 3,000 workers in Kentucky ahead of the holiday season. Radial has two fulfillment centers on Trade Port Drive, which is near Greenbelt Highway. They also have a facility on Omega Parkway in Shepherdsville.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg sits down with Spectrum News 1
LOUISVILLE — Louisville will have a new mayor in 2023. That’s because incumbent Greg Fischer is term-limited from running again after 12 years in office. Local businessman Craig Greenberg beat seven challengers to win the Democratic Mayoral primary in May and will run against Republican Bill Dieruf in November.
wdrb.com
Cardinal Stadium hosting job fair on Wednesday for several Louisville businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of companies will be hiring in one place on Wednesday. Cardinal Stadium will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Potential employers include GE Appliances, Norton Healthcare, UPS and the Kentucky Air National Guard. For a full list of companies and positions they're looking to fill, click here.
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
wdrb.com
'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
wdrb.com
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
wdrb.com
New monthly night market coming to downtown Louisville aims to give boost to small businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monthly night market coming to downtown Louisville hopes to give small businesses the chance to reach out to new customers in a different way. Brittiney Griffin is stepping out of her brick and mortar store, Pocket Change, on Baxter Avenue and taking her sales to Fourth Street in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Officials cut the ribbon on the first LGBTQ community center Louisville has seen in 30 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Pride Center held its grand opening in Old Louisville on Tuesday, which was also National Coming Out Day. The Louisville Pride Foundation's center has been operating for about four months at the location on South 3rd Street. It's the first LGBTQ community center the city has seen in more than 30 years.
Louisville Metro Housing Authority celebrates closing on its 400th home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Housing Authority is celebrating a major milestone in its homeownership program, closing on its 400th home. Tyese Stokes, a mother of two, who now owns a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Shawnee neighborhood. “This program takes dedication and hard work to complete,” she said....
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville's Walz brings 3 to ACC media day, all looking for more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDRB) – The more the merrier. Jeff Walz wants more. More Final Fours. More fans. More success. More McDonald’s All-Americans. More transfers. More fun. More players at media day, even. The ACC pays for schools to bring 2 players along with the coach to its annual...
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Housing Authority reaches 400 homebuyers in ownership program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Housing Authority celebrated Monday the purchase and closing of the 400th home in its Homeownership program. The program allows eligible Housing Choice Voucher or Public Housing participants to use their subsidy toward a mortgage payment instead of rent, according to a news release. Forty-nine percent of program participants are elderly or disabled.
No, Louisville Doesn't Have a Quarterback Controversy... Yet
After a great performance against Virginia, many Cardinals fans are already calling for backup quarterback Brock Domann to unseat Malik Cunningham as the starter.
wdrb.com
Local veterans take part in second annual 'Jeep Build' program in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local program revved up again on Sunday for veterans in Jeffersonville. The Veteran's Club "Jeep Build," is a vocational training program offered to veterans that teach them how to build a jeep from the ground up. Those jeeps will then be used for outings and Veteran's Club events.
spectrumnews1.com
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory
LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
wdrb.com
Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
wdrb.com
Louisville cat café reaches milestone of 7,000 adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cat café has reached another milestone. Purrfect Day Café hit 7,000 adoptions over the weekend. The café said more than 30 cats and kittens found their forever homes in just the last week. Purrfect Day opened back in 2018 on Bardstown...
wdrb.com
Miniature hometown hero sign to honor 1 of 2 Jeffersontown brothers stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hometown heroes sign created to honor one of two brothers in Jeffersontown has been stolen. Last week, WDRB told you about 'Spaghetti and Meatball,' the nicknames for Eddie and Alan Craven, two brothers who have captured the hearts of residents in Jeffersontown and brought smiles to their faces.
