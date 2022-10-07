ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Field, KY
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Williams
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Estate Agent#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nareb
wdrb.com

Louisville Metro Housing Authority reaches 400 homebuyers in ownership program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Housing Authority celebrated Monday the purchase and closing of the 400th home in its Homeownership program. The program allows eligible Housing Choice Voucher or Public Housing participants to use their subsidy toward a mortgage payment instead of rent, according to a news release. Forty-nine percent of program participants are elderly or disabled.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Jobs
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville cat café reaches milestone of 7,000 adoptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cat café has reached another milestone. Purrfect Day Café hit 7,000 adoptions over the weekend. The café said more than 30 cats and kittens found their forever homes in just the last week. Purrfect Day opened back in 2018 on Bardstown...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy