Idaho State

Hays Post

🎥Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires state's action

KANSAS CITY (AP) — By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to...
U.S. POLITICS
Hays Post

Biden's 'nuclear warning' edges beyond bounds of US intel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
POTUS
Hays Post

New FAA rule: More rest between shifts for flight attendants

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Airlines will be required to give flight attendants at least 10 hours off duty between shifts, one more hour than currently, under a rule announced this week by the Federal Aviation Administration. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said that the extra hour of rest would contribute...
ECONOMY
Hays Post

Judge dismisses one lawsuit against student loan forgiveness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that Biden’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hays Post

Legal challenges to Biden student loan plan continue to grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation,...
LAW
Hays Post

Hays Post

