🎥Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires state's action
KANSAS CITY (AP) — By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to...
Biden's 'nuclear warning' edges beyond bounds of US intel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
New FAA rule: More rest between shifts for flight attendants
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Airlines will be required to give flight attendants at least 10 hours off duty between shifts, one more hour than currently, under a rule announced this week by the Federal Aviation Administration. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said that the extra hour of rest would contribute...
Judge dismisses one lawsuit against student loan forgiveness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that Biden’s...
Legal challenges to Biden student loan plan continue to grow
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation,...
LAW・
Federal judges join boycott on hiring Yale Law clerks over plague of 'cancel culture'
Two federal judges have publicly said they will not hire clerks from Yale Law School because of the school's pervasive “cancel culture."
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to reassuring Americans about an economy that's an election-year challenge for his party, President Joe Biden is telling the country to hold on. It's a message of patience as voters are buffeted by persistent inflation, fears of a recession and the prospect of...
