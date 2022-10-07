ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital adds 2 spine, orthopedic surgeons

Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center added a spine surgeon and an orthopedic surgeon, the Star Beacon reported Oct. 9. Jeffrey Shall, MD, and Philip Stickney, MD, both treat common orthopedic conditions. Dr. Shall specializes in spine care, including minimally invasive procedures. Dr. Stickney's expertise includes shoulder injuries, peripheral nerve issues and arthritis.
ASHTABULA, OH
Lima News

Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive a $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospitals#Orthopedics#Sports Medicine#Health System#Medical Services#General Health
Cleveland Jewish News

92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood

Publisher's Note: This story contains updated information from Beachwood police as of 5:59 p.m. Oct. 11. The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently...
BEACHWOOD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Mayor provide update on global headquarters facility in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams CEO and Cleveland Mayor, Justin Bibb provided update on the new headquarters site in Cleveland on Monday. The Sherwin Williams CEO, John G. Morikis, provided an update on construction and also announcing a commitment known as ‘Building Our Future. This all coming less than a year after the new global headquarters facility broke ground in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
cleveland19.com

Man stabbed multiple times in incident near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police spent the overnight hours investigating a stabbing on the city’s East side. First responders were initially dispatched before midnight on Monday to a stabbing on East 112th Street near Superior Avenue in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland EMS...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas. A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church

Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy