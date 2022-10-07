Read full article on original website
beckersspine.com
Ohio hospital adds 2 spine, orthopedic surgeons
Ashtabula (Ohio) County Medical Center added a spine surgeon and an orthopedic surgeon, the Star Beacon reported Oct. 9. Jeffrey Shall, MD, and Philip Stickney, MD, both treat common orthopedic conditions. Dr. Shall specializes in spine care, including minimally invasive procedures. Dr. Stickney's expertise includes shoulder injuries, peripheral nerve issues and arthritis.
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
cleveland19.com
Nearly 1K workers face layoffs as services change at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many workers at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center are facing layoffs now that the hospital is transitioning its service offerings. Hospital leadership announced in September a plan to only provide outpatient care, meaning no more overnight hospital beds or emergency care. State filings show that 1,000...
Lima News
Cleveland Clinic receives $30 million gift
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic will receive a $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation to help Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic — and future Clinic leaders — develop innovative ideas, the health system announced Thursday. The gift will attach an endowed fund...
cleveland19.com
19 News reporter Harry Boomer recognized by Cleveland council for community contributions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of 19 News’ own was honored during a recent Cleveland city council meeting for his service in the community throughout his decades-long career. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and other council members were present to recognize Harry Boomer on Monday night. Boomer, a resident of...
Don’t put off making your healthcare wishes known: Heidi L. Barham
Guest columnist Heidi L. Barham, M.Div., CT, CDP® is the manager of diversity, equity and inclusion at Hospice of the Western Reserve. Technology has advanced rapidly over the last decade. While it can be relatively easy for us to connect with loved ones at the push of a button, the subject of some conversations can still be difficult.
Watch: 'Front Row to MetroHealth,' hosted by 3News Senior Health Correspondent Monica Robins
As MetroHealth prepares to open its new Glick Center hospital, Monica Robins looks at the transformation taking place in the health system and the community. The landscape of health care is changing in Cleveland. MetroHealth is set to open its new Glick Center hospital, a state-of-the-art facility that is part...
Cuyahoga County set to pay $1M to parents of toddler who choked to death in foster care
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $1 million to the family of a 1-year-old girl who choked to death on a piece of paper product after she was placed in foster care. County Council is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the proposed settlement to the...
Cleveland Jewish News
92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood
Publisher's Note: This story contains updated information from Beachwood police as of 5:59 p.m. Oct. 11. The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently...
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
An after-school program that enriches learning academically, socially and emotionally: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Though it’s often assumed that students are eager to leave school each day, that’s not the case at Cleveland’s Almira Elementary School, where its popular and innovative after-school program has kids hurrying to gather guardian signatures, so they can participate each session. The program...
spectrumnews1.com
Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Mayor provide update on global headquarters facility in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams CEO and Cleveland Mayor, Justin Bibb provided update on the new headquarters site in Cleveland on Monday. The Sherwin Williams CEO, John G. Morikis, provided an update on construction and also announcing a commitment known as ‘Building Our Future. This all coming less than a year after the new global headquarters facility broke ground in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
cleveland19.com
Man stabbed multiple times in incident near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police spent the overnight hours investigating a stabbing on the city’s East side. First responders were initially dispatched before midnight on Monday to a stabbing on East 112th Street near Superior Avenue in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland EMS...
Gates Mills neurosurgeon pleads guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A longtime Gates Mills neurosurgeon admitted Tuesday to receiving kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company in exchange for prescribing drugs to people who didn’t need them. Bhupinder Sawhny, 73, wrote prescriptions for the drug Nuedexta in exchange for lavish dinners and other kickbacks from officials at...
Mom, grandma assault worker at nursing home: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 2, a Cleveland woman, 32, who was working at The Woodlands of Shaker Heights nursing facility, 16333 Chagrin Blvd., reported that the 42-year-old mother and 63-year-old grandmother of a co-worker had punched her and pulled her hair after learning that she had been involved in an argument with the co-worker, 17.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas. A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and...
John’s Safe Place provides peaceful space for Berea-Midpark High School teens
BEREA, Ohio – In an anxious world where personal peace can be hard to find, John’s Safe Place at Berea-Midpark High School provides teens a quiet space in which to breathe deep and reflect. The special room is named for John Charles Haney, a Fairview Park High School...
Male rescued from water after vehicle crashes at Cleveland marina
CLEVELAND — Officers with the Cleveland Metroparks are being credited with diving into the water and pulling an unknown male to the surface after his vehicle crashed near the East 55th Street marina. We’re told the male had driven onto a pedestrian walkway before going through a railing and...
coolcleveland.com
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
