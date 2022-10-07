Read full article on original website
WATE
Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud brings the Axe
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud is so much more than a show, it celebrates the competitors that make lumberjack games such an exciting pastime. SeeMoreSmokies.com has great deals on attractions like this everyday, experience the adventure of the Smokies with SeeMoreSmokies.com. If you have...
patricksbbqtrail.com
Preacher’s Smokehouse, Sevierville, TN
I want to tell everyone about Preacher’s Smokehouse in Sevierville, TN. Tammy and I recently took a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains for a nice vacation. We were hoping that this trip, almost 2 weeks, would give me lots of BBQ to write about but that didn’t work out. For a large portion of our trip, we were both sick and just ate because we had to. We had read about Preacher’s Smokehouse online before we went and really wanted to give them a try. So, we waited towards the end of our trip to give them a fair chance. Turns out they were our only chance for this vacation. Here’s what we found hiding in those mountains.
WATE
Local Mexican bakery has ‘delisioco’ treats
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Healthy and tasty treats are found with this couple. Angelique’s, a Mexican bakery, that regularly caters to pop-up markets around town, brings flavor and culture together. Husband and wife team, Norma Palacios and husband Alejandro Villegas, have been running their on-the-go bakery for about...
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Watch Sneaky Bear Steal Milkshake Out of a Car in Gatlinburg, TN
I prefer the mountains to the beach, any day. If I want to spend time in the mountains, one of my favorite places. that I can get to easily, is Gatlinburg, TN. The Smoky Mountain National Forest is so incredibly beautiful, with the outdoor activities we love. As much as...
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this Halloween
There are lots of things to consider when deciding where to head this Halloween. From fall festivals to spooky events and even a haunted hotel, here is one of the absolute best towns to head to if you're looking for a unique Halloween weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
Several businesses a total loss after major fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Several restaurants and gift shops were reported a total loss after a fire broke out in downtown Gatlinburg early Sunday morning.
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
Building destroyed in Gatlinburg fatal fire demolished as investigation continues
After massive flames engulfed a building in downtown Gatlinburg, one person was found dead after crews spent hours putting out the fire.
WBIR
Did you feel it? Small 2.5-magnitude quake shakes up Farragut and West Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in West Knox County felt some tremors Sunday afternoon after a small earthquake shook up the area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Farragut and Turkey Creek around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hundreds of people reported feeling it to the USGS.
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places for a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Tennessee that are suitable for a longer vacation too, if you happen to have more free time on your hands. Here is what made it on the list and what are the places you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
WBIR
TDOT: Rolling roadblocks on I-40 on Sunday
TDOT said drivers should be aware of a series of brief rolling road blocks on Sunday. This will be between I-40 at north Campbell Station Road and Weisgarber Road.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Tennessee
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
RV catches on fire on I-640 West
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An RV caught fire on I-640 West right before the 75/275 Split on Sunday. Knoxville fire crews responded and doused the flame with one engine, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. The camper’s brakes caught on fire and spread to the inside, Wilbanks said. No one...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
WATE
Attic fire damages home in West Knoxville, no smoke alarms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. KFD responded to calls of smoke coming from the roof of someone’s home on the 700 block of Washburn...
Maryville man seeking answers after solar company shuts down leaving job unfinished
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
