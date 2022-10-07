ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATE

Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud brings the Axe

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud is so much more than a show, it celebrates the competitors that make lumberjack games such an exciting pastime. SeeMoreSmokies.com has great deals on attractions like this everyday, experience the adventure of the Smokies with SeeMoreSmokies.com. If you have...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
patricksbbqtrail.com

Preacher’s Smokehouse, Sevierville, TN

I want to tell everyone about Preacher’s Smokehouse in Sevierville, TN. Tammy and I recently took a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains for a nice vacation. We were hoping that this trip, almost 2 weeks, would give me lots of BBQ to write about but that didn’t work out. For a large portion of our trip, we were both sick and just ate because we had to. We had read about Preacher’s Smokehouse online before we went and really wanted to give them a try. So, we waited towards the end of our trip to give them a fair chance. Turns out they were our only chance for this vacation. Here’s what we found hiding in those mountains.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Local Mexican bakery has ‘delisioco’ treats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Healthy and tasty treats are found with this couple. Angelique’s, a Mexican bakery, that regularly caters to pop-up markets around town, brings flavor and culture together. Husband and wife team, Norma Palacios and husband Alejandro Villegas, have been running their on-the-go bakery for about...
ALCOA, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places for a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Tennessee that are suitable for a longer vacation too, if you happen to have more free time on your hands. Here is what made it on the list and what are the places you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
wvlt.tv

RV catches on fire on I-640 West

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An RV caught fire on I-640 West right before the 75/275 Split on Sunday. Knoxville fire crews responded and doused the flame with one engine, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. The camper’s brakes caught on fire and spread to the inside, Wilbanks said. No one...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Attic fire damages home in West Knoxville, no smoke alarms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. KFD responded to calls of smoke coming from the roof of someone’s home on the 700 block of Washburn...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

