Stock Market Today: Stocks Continue to Slide as IMF Lowers Outlook
Stock indices are in the red 30 minutes into today’s trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are down 0.4%, 1.1%, and 1.6%, respectively. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published its World Economic Outlook. Unsurprisingly,...
2 Gig Economy Stocks to Buy amid Workforce Paradigm Shifts
When the COVID-19 pandemic initially struck, many white-collar workers enjoyed two benefits – a paycheck and the ability to work from home. With employers likely to start recalling their employees back to the office, the resultant conflict could be cynically advantageous for two gig economy stocks. While the COVID-19...
ASX fossil fuel stocks burn bright, but how long can they produce heat?
Investors have flocked to ASX fossil fuel stocks, with Karoon and Whitehaven emerging as two of the biggest gainers. However, the long-term future of fossil fuel businesses is set to come under pressure amid the shift to renewable energy. The S&P/ASX 200 Energy [XEJ] index soared more than 10% over...
2 Discounted Tech Stocks to Consider amid Market Rout
Although the technology sector suffered disproportionately during this year’s market rout, the long-term fundamentals for the segment will likely remain intact. Therefore, daring contrarians should consider adding two tech stocks to their watch lists: ASML and AMD. At first glance, the narrative for tech stocks to buy appears discouraging,...
2 Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio as Dimon Warns of Recession
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a recession. These companies make and sell basic necessities and enjoy steady demand. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an upcoming recession. According to Dimon, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the European crisis might cause the U.S. market to enter a recession within the next six to nine months. Whether we enter a recession or not, investors can shield their portfolio against the downside risk with defensive Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in September 2022
From hotter-than-expected inflation to the Fed’s supersized interest rate hike, investors had a lot to process in September. Trading activities were dynamic and largely speculative. Tracking trading activities gives us more insights into investor behavior during uncertain times. September has historically been a down month for stocks and this...
Recession proof your portfolio: 3 ASX consumer staples stocks analysts like
With central banks’ continuing interest rate hikes, many investors fear a recession. TipRanks insights show analysts believe consumer staples stocks like Costa, Metcash, and Ridley are well placed to weather market volatility. As central banks across the globe scramble to tame inflation, investors fear a looming recession. Consumer staples...
Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock: Why Does Wall Street Rate This Fintech Play a “Strong Buy”?
Paypal stock continues to be under pressure due to macro challenges. However, Wall Street remains bullish on this fintech giant based on its massive user base and the rising adoption of digital payments. Leading fintech stock Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), like several other growth stocks, has declined significantly this year due to...
Stock Market Today – Stocks Fall as 10-Year Yield Approaches 4%
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.32%, 0.75%, and 1.02%, respectively. Furthermore, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumped to 3.961%, an increase of 7.6 basis points. Similarly, the Two-Year Treasury yield also...
Housing Stocks to Consider Selling amid Mortgage Rate Spikes
With the Federal Reserve almost surely set to raise the benchmark interest rate aggressively, investors really need to start thinking about housing stocks to sell. Ultimately, the real estate market can sustain either higher rates or higher prices, not both at the same time. Discussing publicly-traded securities to exit rarely...
Two dividend stocks to look for passive income
Here are two dividend stocks that have a dividend yield of more than 4%. With the stock market hitting new lows, investors are looking for dividend stocks that can generate stable income – two promising picks are vehicle renting company Redde Northgate (GB:REDD) and paper manufacturing company Mondi Plc (GB:MNDI).
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
2 Semiconductor Stocks with High Growth Despite Market Headwinds
With the ongoing macroeconomic unrest pressuring consumer spending and corporate CapEx, demand for semiconductors is entering a downcycle. MCHP and MPWR, however, showcase strong backlogs and momentum, placing them in a better position. Both stocks also appear reasonably valued, but one expense, in particular, needs to be monitored. With most...
Two British stocks with huge potential that are currently trading low
Here are two stocks that have more than 100% upside potential in their share prices, backed by analysts with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings. As we move into the final quarter of the year, market volatility continues, and investors are selling stocks that actually have good fundamentals and could grow over the long term – this creates an attractive opportunity to buy these stocks at much lower prices.
Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC): Consider a Dip Buy amid Analyst Downgrades
It’s a sign of a chip-market bottom that analysts have, by and large, completely abandoned Intel. Besides, a well-known cloud king still believes in Intel and is teaming up with the microprocessor maker to build a super-secure chip for data centers. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is a roundly disliked company...
Semiconductor Stocks Could Remain Under Pressure as Q3 PC Shipments Plunge
Semiconductor stocks might continue to slide as the demand for personal computers weakens following the robust sales earlier in the pandemic. Moreover, a potential recession might further hit semiconductor companies. Personal computer (PC) shipments declined sharply in the third quarter due to waning demand following the spike seen earlier in...
Marathon Digital Stock (NASDAQ:MARA): Poised for Growth after Mining Operation Transition
Marathon Digital released its month-ending and quarter-ending September 30, 2022 bitcoin mining update. The company is on track to achieve its targeted hash rate capacity of 23 EH/s by the first half of 2023. Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) released its September and third-quarter bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining update on Friday, which...
2 Alcohol Stocks with Strong Brands for Dividend Growth
Despite the underlying market challenges, Constellation Brands and Diageo are about to achieve record profitability this year. Their dividend-growth prospects remain attractive. Still, due to their elevated valuation multiples, investors enjoy quite a thin margin of safety at their current levels. Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) and U.K-based Diageo (NYSE: DEO)(GB:...
Baby Bunting investors (ASX:BBN) flee as profits drop
Baby Bunting shares nose dived after the Australian baby retailer revealed a profit hit due to inflation and higher import costs. Baby Bunting Group’s (ASX:BBN) investors fled, as shares fell as much as 26% after the company announced a drop in its first quarter profit. The baby goods retailer blamed the hit on the rising inflation, which the Australian Reserve Bank (RBA) has been working to tame with rapid interest rate hikes.
J.P. Morgan Sees Upside in These 3 Stocks. Should You Buy?
Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports – out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon.
