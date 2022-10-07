ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NTA Awards thursday 13/10/22

Will you be watching the NTA awards this thursday and how many awards will ant and dec win. I will be doing my usual thing of recording it and trying to avoid spoilers (though I don't care that much!) and then zipping through it as quick as I can!. Posts:...
TV & VIDEOS
Soap episodes entirely set on location

Noticed on ITV3 that one of the recent Classic Coronation Street episodes had a whole episode just in the Derbyshire country park, it seems to be a rare thing nowadays, but it feels almost as if the holiday is as much for viewers as it is for the characters and it feels kind of special when they actually have an episode completely set on location.
TV SERIES
Former EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt reunites with soap co-stars

EastEnders fans have been treated to a special reunion selfie after three former cast members recently crossed paths in Dublin. Former soap star Adam Woodyatt, best known for playing Ian Beale in the long-running BBC soap, took to Instagram to share his delight after bumping into two fellow EastEnders veterans.
CELEBRITIES
Nation radio (vast network of great stations)

Ask your smart speaker to enable Nation player. When prompted say "list" it'll start reeling off lots and lots of stations. Nation 60s, 70s, 80s (very good) etc but also Nation rock. Nation Party (good of you're throwing a party) , Dragon Radio (mixed music with very little adverts etc) and the DAB stations Nation Radio Scotland etc.
MUSIC
Womans football on ITV

I see ITV is showing the womans footbal England v Czech Republic. So why is STV not showing the womans Scotland v Republic of Ireland game? Is it lack of money again? I see BBC Alba is showing it. I know they show a lot of Scottish footbal games. But in light of the womans England team doing so well just now and making it popular you'd think a major channel would be showing this. I mean we don't get to see any of the Scotland maches with the men as BBC and STV haven't got the rights but we do get all the England games. I wonder if many don't even know that the womans Scotland game is on Alba. I was just looking for something to watch and came across it.
WORLD
Strictly's Fleur East responds to being in the dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing waved goodbye to radio presenter Richie Anderson and his pro partner Giovanni Pernice over the weekend, after they struggled to impress the judges during Movie Week. The duo left the competition after losing out to Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded dance-off, with judges Motsi...
THEATER & DANCE
EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?

BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
TV SERIES
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name

Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
RELATIONSHIPS
Most despicable villain in a British TV crime drama

Stanley Meadows as Roddy Baker in The Professionals: Foxhole on a Roof. Baker a just released member of a Great Train robbery style gang (another member of the gang is said to be living in sunny climes) plans a big score. With an accomplice (Played by Karl Howman) and heavy weaponry stolen from the RAF based himself in a pilbox made up of sandbags. He then proceeds to shoot up a hospital ward full of patients recovering from operations. He demands a large sum of money to stop. His plans are by the climbing skills of Bodie and Murphy said the detective work of Doyle.
TV SERIES
Anyone else been watching since the first series?

Out of interest, I have watched every series. I've missed a few shows but I've got myself organised now. I expect there are quite a few of us. I tuned in around Series 2. Seen bits of Series 1 on Youtube. Yep. From the start … and somehow or another...
TV SERIES
Celebs who were significantly better at Latin than at Ballroom?

I was just thinking about Hamza being given Latin again this week, when his best score was his week 1 Foxtrot, though it remains to be seen if he really is better at ballroom than at Latin. There seems to have been a number of celebrities over the years who...
CELEBRITIES
Grey's Anatomy s19

Couldn't find a thread - Grey's Anatomy is going to be on Disney+ for the first time in the UK as it airs in the UK! New interns like a reboot. I hope this isn't the final series, Grey's Anatomy is one of my favourite medical drama and it will be sad if this is the final series.
TV SERIES
Emmerdale - How many characters will die during stunt week?

I reckon will have 2 deaths in stunt week. I think Harriet could be a goner. I think Harriet could be a goner. Oh really? I hadn't even considered her, but you could be right. I think Harriet could be a goner. Oh really? I hadn't even considered her, but...
TV SERIES
Emmerdale confirms huge Cain and Al story for 50th anniversary

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bosses have confirmed plans for Cain Dingle's feud with Al Chapman to come to a head this month. The alpha males of the village have regularly clashed this year, but their biggest tension could be still to come. Viewers know that Al is having an affair...
TV & VIDEOS
The King’s Coronation radio coverage

As you may know, it will be on Saturday 6th May 2023, There is a thread already for TV, but I thought I’d start one for radio. The BBC will of course be definitely be broadcasting it on it’s radio stations, but what about Global, Bauer, TalkSPORT etc?
TV & VIDEOS
What's Alijaz up to these days?

I thought we might see more of him on ITT with Janette but still no sign. Anyone know what he's been doing since Strictly? I imagine he is in London as well as Janette but I've seen no signs of him dancing, on TV etc. Posts: 2,721. Forum Member. ✭✭✭...
CELEBRITIES
TV Licence

On the subject of cost cutting. I hear of people stopping paying their TV licence, but is this just bluff and bluster or is this genuine?. I have just looked on the website and it states ALL channels including BBC, and also refers to Amazon Prime, You Tube, ITV Hub, All 4, etc.
TV & VIDEOS

