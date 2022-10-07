I see ITV is showing the womans footbal England v Czech Republic. So why is STV not showing the womans Scotland v Republic of Ireland game? Is it lack of money again? I see BBC Alba is showing it. I know they show a lot of Scottish footbal games. But in light of the womans England team doing so well just now and making it popular you'd think a major channel would be showing this. I mean we don't get to see any of the Scotland maches with the men as BBC and STV haven't got the rights but we do get all the England games. I wonder if many don't even know that the womans Scotland game is on Alba. I was just looking for something to watch and came across it.

WORLD ・ 5 HOURS AGO