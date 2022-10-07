Read full article on original website
Rich Rodriguez Press Conference Quotes - North Alabama Week
"I think the off week and the days that the players had off were good. It was like a 10-11 week stretch where we really didn't have off outside of the one day a week, so I think the guys looked refreshed on Sunday and we need to have a great week of practice. Our guys understand looking at the film of North Alabama -first off, it is a big game for both of us. And they could have easily won against a very good Kennesaw State team if you saw that game. I watched it live and they have some really good players. It is going to be a different environment playing in a minor league stadium, and it is going to be a neat environment and it is something we have to adjust to with going in one direction and other stuff. We have to be focused and know that we will get their best shot, and we have to play well. I am excited for our guys with the preparation this week, and it is going to be a great crowd and environment up there."
Jacksonville State Has Strong Showing at GS Shootout
STATESBORO, GA. – Jacksonville State women's tennis enjoyed a successful weekend in the GS Shootout at Georgia Southern's Wallis Tennis Center. "This was a very productive weekend for us," JSU head coach Mike Mucci said after the invite. "Georgia Southern put on an incredible event that allowed our team to get much-needed match play against quality competition."
Men's Tennis Shines at Grizzly Open
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. – Gamecock men's tennis performed well again over the weekend, producing several deep runs in their respective brackets at the Grizzly Open at Georgia Gwinnett College. After falling to the top seed in the first round, freshman Agustin Cuellar won the Consolation A Bracket Championship. The Bolivia...
