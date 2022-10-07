"I think the off week and the days that the players had off were good. It was like a 10-11 week stretch where we really didn't have off outside of the one day a week, so I think the guys looked refreshed on Sunday and we need to have a great week of practice. Our guys understand looking at the film of North Alabama -first off, it is a big game for both of us. And they could have easily won against a very good Kennesaw State team if you saw that game. I watched it live and they have some really good players. It is going to be a different environment playing in a minor league stadium, and it is going to be a neat environment and it is something we have to adjust to with going in one direction and other stuff. We have to be focused and know that we will get their best shot, and we have to play well. I am excited for our guys with the preparation this week, and it is going to be a great crowd and environment up there."

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO