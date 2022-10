Aurora's mayor is calling for change after a liquor store was broken into twice in the same night. "This is the kind of lawlessness that we're experiencing not just in Aurora, but also throughout Colorado," Mayor Mike Coffman said Monday morning. "We've got to be tougher on crime...and if we don't, we're just inviting more of the same."He made his comments from G&E Liquors on East Iliff Avenue, where the owner of the shop showed the mayor what's left after thieves busted in twice early Saturday. "I thought I was watching a movie," said Girum Alamayehu, owner of G&E Liquors.It...

19 HOURS AGO