WAFF
Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia Police officer is now out of surgery following a tragic accident on Monday night. The officer hit 60-year-old Terry Hinton in front of his home in a marked patrol car. Hinton was pronounced dead on the scene. The deadly accident happened on Hawk Pride...
22 dogs removed from home in north Alabama
22 dogs were seized from a home in Tuscumbia on Friday morning.
1 dead, on-duty officer injured in Tuscumbia crash
One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County.
WAFF
One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
1 killed in Limestone County house fire
Multiple crews, including the Limestone County Coroner, responded to a house fire in Athens Monday afternoon.
WAFF
One dead, one officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia police officer is in the hospital after hitting and killing a pedestrian in a car crash Monday evening according to a press release from the Tuscumbia Police Chief. It states that the department received a 911 call about the incident on October 10 at...
Lauderdale Florence Animal Services needs your help
The Lauderdale County Sherriff's Office seized 68 dogs in an animal cruelty case this week. Shelter officials say they do not have enough room for the animals.
WAFF
Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property on Monday in Giles County, Tennessee. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) alongside the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittney Hensley, 35 after she failed to inform TennCare that she moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested on fentanyl, heroin posession
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday a Decatur man was arrested following a months-long investigation into Fentanyl distribution in the area. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit initiated a vehicle stop on a car driven by Ahmad Morrow, 40 at 1203 6th Avenue SE. During the attempt...
Tuscumbia brush fire still burning after almost three months
One nearby resident told News 19 that he's worried about the long-term effects that the smoke could have on his family.
WAFF
Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past two days, authorities in Lauderdale County and Colbert County have seized around 90 dogs from the same owner. On Friday morning the Tuscumbia Police Department and Colbert County Animal Control rescued 22 dogs from a home on Decatur Street. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services have been working since Thursday to rescue almost 70 from a property in the Center Star area.
Decatur fire behind Kroger serves as reminder for fire safety.
Over 60% of Alabama - including the state's four northern border counties - is dealing with what the National Integrated Drought Information System calls “abnormally dry" conditions. And, after a wood fire levelled most of a bulldozing site behind the Kroger on Beltline Road SW in Decatur Sunday night, fire safety remains important.
WAFF
Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting. Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.
WAFF
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
WSMV
Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
Decatur Fire & Rescue working to put out “woods” fire behind Kroger
Decatur Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a working "woods" fire behind the Krogers on Beltline road. The Alabama Forestry Commission is on scene assisting.
WAAY-TV
Florence animal shelter struggling after mass rescue from Center Star
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services has had to go into overdrive after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office rescued over 60 animals last Thursday. 68 animals are now at the shelter, which was already lacking space, due to the amount of animals currently there. Cheryl Jones, the director of animal services at the...
WAFF
Mother of 14-year-old killed, mother of alleged demand answers from Decatur Police
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A mother lost her son and a mother has a son in a detention center in what Decatur Police are describing as a self-defense shooting on Sunday morning. Fourteen-year-old Avantae Alexander was shot and killed on Pennylane in Decatur during an attempted robbery by four teenagers aged 13 and 14.
14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens in north Alabama, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Court: No death penalty for Casey White, Ridgeway capital murder trial delayed
The murder trial against Casey White in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway won't happen this year, a Lauderdale Judge has ruled.
