Tuscumbia, AL

WAFF

One dead following Limestone Co. fire Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a house fire that occurred in Athens around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to the East Limestone Fire Chief and the Limestone County Coroner, one man and two small dogs were killed in the fire. Chief Tony Kirk also says that neighbors told him the man who died was a former prisoner of war and a marine.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

One dead, one officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia police officer is in the hospital after hitting and killing a pedestrian in a car crash Monday evening according to a press release from the Tuscumbia Police Chief. It states that the department received a 911 call about the incident on October 10 at...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

Athens woman charged with fraud, theft of property in Nashville

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property on Monday in Giles County, Tennessee. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) alongside the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittney Hensley, 35 after she failed to inform TennCare that she moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested on fentanyl, heroin posession

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday a Decatur man was arrested following a months-long investigation into Fentanyl distribution in the area. Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit initiated a vehicle stop on a car driven by Ahmad Morrow, 40 at 1203 6th Avenue SE. During the attempt...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past two days, authorities in Lauderdale County and Colbert County have seized around 90 dogs from the same owner. On Friday morning the Tuscumbia Police Department and Colbert County Animal Control rescued 22 dogs from a home on Decatur Street. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services have been working since Thursday to rescue almost 70 from a property in the Center Star area.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
FOX54 News

Decatur fire behind Kroger serves as reminder for fire safety.

Over 60% of Alabama - including the state's four northern border counties - is dealing with what the National Integrated Drought Information System calls “abnormally dry" conditions. And, after a wood fire levelled most of a bulldozing site behind the Kroger on Beltline Road SW in Decatur Sunday night, fire safety remains important.
DECATUR, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting. Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
TRINITY, AL
WSMV

Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Florence animal shelter struggling after mass rescue from Center Star

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services has had to go into overdrive after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office rescued over 60 animals last Thursday. 68 animals are now at the shelter, which was already lacking space, due to the amount of animals currently there. Cheryl Jones, the director of animal services at the...
FLORENCE, AL

