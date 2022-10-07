ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf 2022 Celebration has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! Carnival Poster COVID shook things up the past two years canceling many events and even canceling the parade in 2020.  This year marks the return of the Maple Leaf Festival Carnival. You can save money...
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
okcfox.com

An Inside Look at The Baldknobbers Show in Branson

It's a show that's been wowing guests for 60 years two of the Baldknobbers performers stopped by LO to talk about what keeps bringing people back year after year. Brandon and Megan Mabe share how the family business came about and why it's a must-see for those taking a trip to Branson, Missouri.
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Iconic Springfield chili spot to reopen just in time for cold weather

Text from our SGF Weekend email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Happy Saturday, weekend readers! I’m going to start today with some of our most interesting and well-read stories from the week — in case you missed them. In honor of these recently chilly nights, I’m starting with chili.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Stone County, Mo. man dies in a UTV crash on Saturday

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly UTV crash in Stone County. John Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash off Joe Bald Road near Kimberling City around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say Ruetschi drove off of the roadway and overturned. He died at the scene of the crash.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Mother remembers daughter following death in Laclede County

Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to provide improved service to clients. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
933kwto.com

Shots Fired During Attempted Home Break-in in Springfield

Police say shots were fired during an attempted break-in at a home in Springfield over the weekend. Police responded to the 1500 block of east Talmage, where neighbors called 911 after seeing someone trying to break into a home. Witnesses then reported hearing shots fired from the back of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

