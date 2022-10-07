Read full article on original website
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Why SPS is adding new requirements for students at Friday Night Football games
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Things will look a little different in the stands on Friday Nights at Springfield high schools. The district is requiring high school students to wear their school IDs during home and away games. K-8 students are required to come into the games with a parent or guardian and sit with them in […]
All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf 2022 Celebration has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! Carnival Poster COVID shook things up the past two years canceling many events and even canceling the parade in 2020. This year marks the return of the Maple Leaf Festival Carnival. You can save money...
933kwto.com
Springfield, Missouri State Community Show Support for Legendary Broadcaster Art Hains
As Art Hains, the Voice of the Bears and Sports Talk host, continues his fight against West Nile Virus, members of the Springfield community are now showing monetary support for the beloved broadcaster. A GoFundMe was set up for Hains and his family on Saturday, with the goal of raising...
Report: Springfield named 4th most dangerous college town in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As summer ends and a new school year begins, students look for the safest college towns to call home for the next four years. Statistically, Springfield may not be your best choice. According to an August report by SafeWise, Springfield ranks fourth among the 10 most dangerous college towns in America. The ranking […]
KYTV
The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
KYTV
MoDOT reopened part of Route 96 in Lawrence County because of truck fire
HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened part of Route 96 near Halltown on Monday after a large truck fire shut down the highway for several hours. The cleanup took nearly all of the afternoon and evening to clean up. MoDOT closed the access to Route 96 on I-44 near mile marker 57.
okcfox.com
An Inside Look at The Baldknobbers Show in Branson
It's a show that's been wowing guests for 60 years two of the Baldknobbers performers stopped by LO to talk about what keeps bringing people back year after year. Brandon and Megan Mabe share how the family business came about and why it's a must-see for those taking a trip to Branson, Missouri.
KYTV
Greene County deputies arrest 3 following pursuit and crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested three people after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Saturday night. Deputies say the pursuit started near Chestnut and Hillcrest. It ended near Park and Chestnut. Investigators say the driver crashed into a utility pole. Nobody suffered any...
sgfcitizen.org
Iconic Springfield chili spot to reopen just in time for cold weather
Text from our SGF Weekend email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Happy Saturday, weekend readers! I’m going to start today with some of our most interesting and well-read stories from the week — in case you missed them. In honor of these recently chilly nights, I’m starting with chili.
KMBC.com
Grandview police ask for help finding runaway juvenile from Springfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help in finding a runaway juvenile. Police said Kaylee Marquez ran away from home in Springfield and has not been seen since Wednesday. Authorities said Kaylee has very distinctive tattoos. Anyone who has seen Kaylee is asked to call Grandview...
KYTV
Stone County, Mo. man dies in a UTV crash on Saturday
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly UTV crash in Stone County. John Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash off Joe Bald Road near Kimberling City around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators say Ruetschi drove off of the roadway and overturned. He died at the scene of the crash.
fourstateshomepage.com
Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter following death in Laclede County
Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to provide improved service to clients. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to...
Rangeline vs Range Line: What’s the correct spelling?
JOPLIN, Mo — It’s a debate that has existed since the naming of Joplin’s busiest thoroughfare, Rangeline Road – or is it Range Line Road? The correct spelling of the North to South route is what we’re attempting to settle, once and for all. First, it may help to know what a “Range line” or […]
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
Buc-ee’s wants to change the name of a road in Springfield near its new location
A request from Buc-ee’s to change the name of a road leading to its new Springfield location failed at Thursday’s Springfield Planning and Zoning meeting.
933kwto.com
Shots Fired During Attempted Home Break-in in Springfield
Police say shots were fired during an attempted break-in at a home in Springfield over the weekend. Police responded to the 1500 block of east Talmage, where neighbors called 911 after seeing someone trying to break into a home. Witnesses then reported hearing shots fired from the back of the...
