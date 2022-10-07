ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
horseandrider.com

Saddlebred Tests Positive for EHV in Wisconsin

On Oct. 6, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed a 4-year-old Saddlebred gelding in Marquette County positive forthe respiratory form of equine herpesvirus-1. A voluntary quarantine is in place at the boarding facility, where 22 horses were exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Aztalan State Park celebrates 75th anniversary of history, mystery of state’s first town

AZTALAN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Friends of Aztalan State Park recognized the 75th anniversary of Aztalan State Park Saturday morning. Robert Birmingham is the Volunteer Executive Director at the park. He took part in the anniversary celebrations, which included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission. “The state park preserves Wisconsin’s first town, which was...
wizmnews.com

PFAS and crime debated by US Senate candidates in Wisconsin

Water pollution in Wisconsin, including the PFAS problem seen on French Island and in other places, is getting attention from the state’s candidates for U.S. Senate. During a Friday night debate in Milwaukee, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said that federal money should go toward real pollution instead of reducing carbon emissions which may cause global warming.
Sasquatch 107.7

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
wearegreenbay.com

Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top Wisconsin midterm races tightening

(WTVO) — It is shaping up to be a tight midterm season in Wisconsin. New polls showed that two of the top races are neck-and-neck. A CBS YouGov poll has Republican Senator Ron Johnson up one percentage point over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. A different poll found that the state’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is […]
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that are well-known for their impeccable service and equally amazing food. If you have never visited any of these fantastic restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. Here are the five amazing seafood places:
spectrumnews1.com

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
WISN

Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots

RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
spectrumnews1.com

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Monday marks Wisconsin’s 4th annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Gov. Tony Evers first signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as the holiday in 2019, saying Wisconsin recognizes and apologizes “for the tragedies inflicted upon Native American communities through the former federal Indian boarding school policies.”
