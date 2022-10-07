Read full article on original website
Fairfield County Bank Creates Scholarship for Low-Income, Business-Minded HCC Students
Bridgeport, CT - With a $5,000 pledge, Fairfield County Bank has established a scholarship program at Housatonic Community College (HCC), investing in educational attainment for high-potential, in-need students throughout Fairfield County. The creation of the Fairfield County Bank Scholarship, administered by the Housatonic Community College Foundation, will support up to...
Ridgefield Library celebrates five community partners and Battle of the Books participants
The Ridgefield Library celebrates five community partners who participated in our recent Battle of the Books 2022 competition. Congratulations to our fearless contestants, whose non-profits each received a share of the evening’s proceeds, and big thanks to all who purchased tickets and made donations in support of the event!
Bethel Public Library unveils new Teen Space and Project Lab on Sunday, October 23
The Bethel Public Library is excited to present the recently renovated Teen Space and expanded Project Lab to the community. On Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the Library will be showcasing the new Project Lab and Teen space. At 2 p.m. the Library will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan (D-2) and the Friends of the Bethel Public Library.
Redding Special Town Meeting on Oct. 20 to Vote on ARPA Fund Allocations
Special Town Meeting to be held at Redding Community Center on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for the following purposes:. I. To consider and vote upon the funding of American Rescue Plan projects as reviewed by the American Rescue Plan Funds Working Group and recommended by the Board of Selectmen, specifically, amounts up to:
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Success 411 by Mona Thorpe
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Success 411...
Reed Library to receive State Construction aid
New York State Senator Pete Harckham announced yesterday that three public libraries in the 40th Senate District—Reed Memorial Library in Carmel, Hendrick Hudson Free Library in Montrose and John C. Hart Memorial Library in Shrub Oak—have been allocated state aid for various construction projects. The funds are from $34 million in capital funds for public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects provided in the FY2021-2022 State Budget.
Services on Sunday for Ridgefield resident Mary T. Close, 57
Mary T. Close, 57, of Ridgefield, died peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was the loving wife of Kenneth A. Close and the beloved mother of Andrew and Emily Close. Mary was born on October 12, 1964 in Stamford, CT; the daughter of Daniel and...
Trevor Scheuing is Peer Tutor at Hamilton College Quantitative & Symbolic Reasoning Center
Trevor Scheuing, of Somers, is serving as a peer tutor for physics in Hamilton College's Quantitative & Symbolic Reasoning (QSR) Center this year. The QSR Center supports students in the development of their academic skills, and fosters collaborative learning and intellectual growth. It offers drop-in learning support and one-on-one and small group tutoring, as well as statistical support for theses, research, and projects.
Burt A. Motta, 67, former Town of Ridgefield Employee of the Year, has died
Burt A. Motta, 67, of Ridgefield, husband of Joanne (LaDelfa) Motta, died on Friday, October 7, 2022. Mr. Motta was born in Mt. Vernon, NY, on March 3, 1955, a son of the late Benjamin and Lucy (Telesca) Motta. He attended Ridgefield schools and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Automotive Technology from Gateway Technical College of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Nick Foster Named Next Director of Wilton Historical Society
Nick Foster has been selected as the next director of the Wilton Historical Society after an extensive search. Foster assumed the role officially on October 1. He has most recently served as Interim Director after the departure of co-directors Kim Mellin and Allison Sanders in the spring of 2022. Foster...
City of Danbury Leaf Collection Begins Monday, October 31
Beginning, Monday, October 31, 2022 vacuum trucks will pick up the leaves raked to curbside by home owners in those areas of town zoned for building lots of one acre or less. In those areas, please rake all of your leaves into the curb. DO NOT put leaves in plastic bags or mix them with brush or debris. The leaves are recycled into garden compost so they must be free of foreign matter. Debris or sticks will clog the vacuum trucks causing breakdowns and delays. Leaves must be in a windrow, not in a pile.
Westport Selectwoman Announces Next Phase for Longshore Capital Improvement Plan, Public Input Sessions
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that the next phase of public input for the Longshore Capital Improvement Plan will be taking place in the upcoming weeks. The Town’s consultant, Stantec, will be presenting preliminary concept diagrams during the October 19, 2022 Parks and Recreation Commission public meeting starting at 7:30 pm which will be held via Zoom (link to be included in posted agenda when available at Public Meeting Calendar)
Wilton Letter: Vote for Kim Healy
Our family moved across the country from Los Angeles to Wilton in 2019 so that we could have a better quality of life. The principal reasons we chose this area were its quaint town centers, peaceful open spaces and forests, beautiful historic architecture, lack of traffic, and great schools. But...
Letter: Ridgefield Commissions Gone Rogue
Ridgefield has two rogue Commissions. One elected. One appointed. Its Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC), unanimously denied a proposal on September 28, 2022, to update existing out-of-date zoning regulations that already prohibited both medical and recreational marijuana business establishments, which it passed in 2015. New State statutes, a new Town policy and a new Town ordinance renders the existing language obsolete.
RTC Hosts Candidate Conversations in Wilton on October 16 with Jayme Stevenson, Kim Healy, Toni Boucher
Join us on the patio for real conversations with candidates Jayme Stevenson (US Congress), Kim Healy (State House of Representatives), and Toni Boucher (State Senate) on Sunday October 16, 2022 from 11:00 am - 1:30 pm at 10 Bhasking Ridge Road, Wilton. Minimum donation: $50 per person. Funds raised will...
Nine Connecticut Teens Featured in Pantochino's Halloween Musical
Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional theatre for family audiences in Milford, will open its season Friday at the MAC, Milford Arts Council, with the new musical "School Spirits." The family-friendly show features nine teenage actors from Connecticut. “Schools Spirits," by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg, is set at the...
Ridgefield native, Navy veteran, Michael Foley, 63, has died
Michael Leo Foley, a dedicated father, uncle, and friend to many passed peacefully on October 6, 2022, in his home at the age of 63. Born and raised in Ridgefield, CT, Michael was the youngest of 4. Mike was a Navy veteran and hard-working landscaper, a New York Mets, Boston...
Student Athlete at The Academy at Golf Performance Center Qualifies for ARAMCO Team Series
Caitlyn Rogers, a full-time student-athlete at The Academy at Golf Performance Center has qualified to compete in the prestigious ARAMCO Team Series that will take place October 13 - October 15 at the Links at Ferry Point in NYC. Rogers is paving the way to achieve her lofty goal of...
Marshall McDonald Quartet - 6 Time Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Performs at La Zingara in Bethel on Wednesday
Marshall McDonald Quartet - 6 Time Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Performs at La Zingara at 7:00pm this Wednesday, October 12. Marshall performs with JAZZ allstar trio: Bassist Harvie S, Drummer Billy Mintz and Pianist/Organist Roberta Piket (Downbeat Winner) Very Limited Occupancy. Tables seating 2, 4, 5 guests, with tables for 6,...
single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season are now available
The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season are now available for purchase!!. The Hat Tricks will host 28 games in the regular season with the opening game of the season scheduled for Friday, October 21st, at 7:30 PM against the Delaware Thunder.
