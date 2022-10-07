Beginning, Monday, October 31, 2022 vacuum trucks will pick up the leaves raked to curbside by home owners in those areas of town zoned for building lots of one acre or less. In those areas, please rake all of your leaves into the curb. DO NOT put leaves in plastic bags or mix them with brush or debris. The leaves are recycled into garden compost so they must be free of foreign matter. Debris or sticks will clog the vacuum trucks causing breakdowns and delays. Leaves must be in a windrow, not in a pile.

DANBURY, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO