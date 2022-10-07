The second session of the Fall ’22 season got underway for the FSC Riptides with a promotion to Division 2 of the boys’ U12 league. Fresh from a 3-1-1 winning record to conclude the first half of the soccer season, the Riptides were looking to keep their momentum going with a match up against a fellow Folsom Soccer Club team, the Strikers. The Riptides looked strong, passing well and stretching the Strikers thin in the start of the game. The Riptides coach set the team in their usual balanced set, as the starting forwards, Kartik Fulsunge, Jesse Liang and Abinhav Bijish, immediately pressed high up the pitch. Riptides midfielders, Fraser Kings and Hudson Cirelli, worked hard to support their front three and Kings got an early shot away as the Strikers defense were slow to react. With 10 minutes gone, Kings again picked up the ball at midfield and took it into the Strikers’ penalty box. The defense stepped off and Kings left-footed shot found the bottom left hand corner of the goal for a 1-0 Riptides lead.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO