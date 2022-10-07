If you want to look at Auburn football's issues against Georgia, it all starts and ends at the line of scrimmage. The Tigers last beat the Bulldogs in 2017 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. In that game, Auburn ran for 237 yards while holding Georgia to just 46. Each team had one rushing touchdown in that contest. Counting that game, Auburn has just three rushing touchdowns against Georgia in the last seven meetings. During that same stretch, Georgia has 13 scores on the ground. As for the yardage totals, in those seven meetings the Bulldogs have 1,423 yards, or an average of 203 yards per game. Auburn has 715 yards rushing, an average of 102 yards per game. Since that first meeting of 2017, Georgia is averaging 229.5 yards rushing against Auburn in the last six meetings while Auburn is averaging 79.7 yards per game on the ground.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO