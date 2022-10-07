Read full article on original website
How Jimbo Fisher tipped off Alabama on Texas A&M's call for decisive final play
Cornerback Terrion Arnold sealed Alabama's win against Texas A&M with a decisive final play, which Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher tipped off.
Hogs’ Sam Pittman Has Same Problem as Last Year
Having these three-game losing streaks becoming a trend for Razorbacks.
Recruits react to Alabama's 24-20 victory over Texas A&M
The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide found themselves in a nail-biter with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Although they were without their star quarterback and had four turnovers, Bama held on to beat the Aggies 24-20 to move to 6-0 on the season. ** Running thread: Recruit reactions to Alabama’s win...
Watch Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman After Loss
Complete press conference after getting run over by Mississippi State.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.
Week Seven Football Mail Bag: Call For Submissions
You know what I like about football? Its 30 minute games. Just 30 minutes of football, followed by a break, and then 30 minutes of practice that doesn’t count. Anyway, it’s time to open up the mail bag. Here are the rules of the mail bag:. This is...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 9, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Pregame social media buzz ahead of Auburn Football's game at Georgia
The Auburn Tigers have arrived in Athens, and are ready to shock the world as they look to upset the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in the 127th edition of “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.”. As you can imagine, Auburn fans are nervous about the game. Most are taking...
RebelGrove on Lane Kiffin: Cowboys, Panthers, Jets bigger threats to poach Ole Miss coach than Auburn football
Auburn football had the eye of Lane Kiffin back in 2020 following Gus Malzahn’s unceremonious firing, but according to RebelGrove’s Neal McCready, that is no longer the case after a season and a half of Bryan Harsin floundering in the head coaching seat. Harsin is 9-10 overall leading...
Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column
If you want to look at Auburn football's issues against Georgia, it all starts and ends at the line of scrimmage. The Tigers last beat the Bulldogs in 2017 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. In that game, Auburn ran for 237 yards while holding Georgia to just 46. Each team had one rushing touchdown in that contest. Counting that game, Auburn has just three rushing touchdowns against Georgia in the last seven meetings. During that same stretch, Georgia has 13 scores on the ground. As for the yardage totals, in those seven meetings the Bulldogs have 1,423 yards, or an average of 203 yards per game. Auburn has 715 yards rushing, an average of 102 yards per game. Since that first meeting of 2017, Georgia is averaging 229.5 yards rushing against Auburn in the last six meetings while Auburn is averaging 79.7 yards per game on the ground.
