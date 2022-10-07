AIS Survivex, which trains up to 150,000 workers annually for the global energy sector, has revealed the winners of its debut photography competition. A picture of a North Sea sunset taken by Liam Wright, another of working boats backlit by harbor lights taken by Darren McAllister, and another of miles of offshore wind turbines under brooding skies taken by Nick Baker Haste were selected as the winning images in the contest. The competition attracted more than 350 entries and was so popular that the original prize was increased from one winner to three winners across the categories of oil and gas, wind and maritime/other, AIS Survivex outlined.

