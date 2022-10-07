Read full article on original website
Wartsila Commissions Largest Dutch Energy Storage Project
Wartsila is completing the commissioning of its first energy storage project in the Netherlands, the country's largest system to date. — The technology group Wärtsilä is completing the commissioning of its first energy storage project in the Netherlands, the country’s largest system to date. The company...
Plenitude Starts Up 104.5MW El Monte Wind Farm
Plenitude, an Eni-controlled company integrating the production of renewables, the sale of energy services, and a large network of electric vehicle charging points, inaugurated the 104.5 MW El Monte wind farm. It was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by representatives of ministerial, regional, provincial, and local institutions. The El Monte...
France Refinery Strike Opens Door for More USA Exports to Asia
Asian refiners snapped up at least 12 million barrels of US crude oil in the past two weeks as a strike in France dims demand from one of Europe’s largest buyers. Refiners, mostly from South Korea, have bought flagship West Texas Intermediate Midland for January delivery at a premium of around $9 a barrel to the Dubai benchmark, according to traders. That price level has opened a door for US sellers, making WTI more attractive relative to Middle Eastern barrels, which Asian refiners can typically source more cheaply because of the shorter distance.
Putin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia, a move that could lead to the final withdrawal of Exxon Mobil Corp. from the nation’s Far East.
TransGlobe Energy Shareholders Approve Vaalco Combination
TransGlobe Energy Corporation has approved the proposed strategic business combination with Vaalco Energy at a recent Special Meeting. — Stockholders of TransGlobe Energy Corporation have approved the proposed strategic business combination with Vaalco Energy at a Special Meeting held on Friday last week. To remind, Vaalco stockholders approved the...
Energy Sector Photo Competition Reveals Winners
AIS Survivex, which trains up to 150,000 workers annually for the global energy sector, has revealed the winners of its debut photography competition. A picture of a North Sea sunset taken by Liam Wright, another of working boats backlit by harbor lights taken by Darren McAllister, and another of miles of offshore wind turbines under brooding skies taken by Nick Baker Haste were selected as the winning images in the contest. The competition attracted more than 350 entries and was so popular that the original prize was increased from one winner to three winners across the categories of oil and gas, wind and maritime/other, AIS Survivex outlined.
Neptune Continuing Higher Duva Production Until End-2022
Neptune Energy and its partners at the Duva field in Norway have been allowed to extend higher gas production until the end of the year. — Neptune Energy, together with its partners, has been granted permission by the Norwegian authorities to extend higher gas production from the Duva field through 2022. The additional gas production volume is enough to provide heat to a further 550,000 UK homes per day.
Net-Zero Targets Create Opportunities For Wind, Hydrogen, CCS
Net-zero targets and emission reduction initiatives in Northwest Europe have created huge opportunities in offshore wind, hydrogen, and CCS. Net-zero targets and emission reduction initiatives in Northwest Europe have created huge opportunities in offshore wind, hydrogen, and CCS for countries bordering the North Sea, Westwood said. To leverage these, collaboration...
IEEFA: More Scrutiny Needed For U.S. CCS Projects
IEEFA calls for the U.S. Government to cut funding of CCS projects and up the scrutiny in the future to avoid Petra Nova repeat. — The prospects for the Petra Nova carbon capture facility have dimmed significantly after it was announced that NRG Energy just sold its 50 percent stake in the project for a mere $3.6 million. Looking at a larger scale, it represents only half-percent of the projects' $1 billion construction costs. The sale leaves JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp. as the sole owner of the 1,904-MW coal-fired Petra Nova power plant in Texas.
Final Part Of Tyra II Redevelopment Project Now In Place
The world's largest crane vessel Sleipnir placed the final part of the Tyra II redevelopment project. — The world's largest crane vessel Sleipnir placed the final part of the Tyra II redevelopment project – an 85.4-meter-long bridge between the new process platform and the habitation platform. Now all...
OPEC+ Cut Will Further Raise Tensions with the West
'This has led to speculation that Washington may seek to further ramp-up pressure on the group, including via revival of the NOPEC bill'. OPEC+’s latest production cut will further raise tensions between the group and the West, Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has warned in a new report sent to Rigzone.
Funding Awarded For 20 Net-Zero Technologies
The Net Zero Technology Centre has announced the 20 winners of its 2022 Open Innovation Program. The funding competition this year focused on developing and deploying technologies that will reduce offshore emissions, accelerate clean energy production, and enable the delivery of the UK’s net zero ambitions. A total of...
China Represents Bright Spot in Global Oil Market
Beijing's zero-Covid policy has left it out of sync with the recoveries seen elsewhere over 2021-2022. China represents a bright spot in the global oil market, with refined fuels demand growth set to accelerate next year as consumption in many other markets slows. That’s what analysts at Fitch Solutions Country...
Newly Bought Shelf Drilling Jack-Up Gets $236Mn Deal
Shelf Drilling has secured a five-year contract for a recently acquired premium jack-up rig for operations in the Arabian Gulf. Offshore driller Shelf Drilling has secured a five-year contract for the recently acquired premium jack-up rig Shelf Drilling Victory for operations in the Arabian Gulf. Shelf Drilling said that the...
Goldman Sachs Labels OPEC+ Cuts Surprisingly Bullish
OPEC+’s formal agreement to a two million barrel per day reduction in quotas from November has been dubbed “surprisingly bullish” by Goldman Sachs in a new research note. “These cuts are starting from current baselines - and so allocated pro rata - rather than including baseline adjustments...
