Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Bad news for drivers, gasoline is now well above the 4 dollar range. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Creasy Lane has gas for $4.19 a...
WLFI.com
State Farm: Indiana ranked 14th for animal collisions claims on roadways
According to data published by State Farm, Indiana is ranked 14th in the nation for animal collisions claims on roadways. State Farm: Indiana ranked 14th for animal collisions claims on roadways. According to data published by State Farm, Indiana is ranked 14th in the nation for animal collisions claims on...
Inside Indiana Business
Around INdiana headlines: Baylor Trucking acquired & Rural Road to Recovery
How are Indiana’s small cities and towns doing as they continue on the road to recovery from COVID-19? Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joins us to discuss feedback she’s receiving from targeted rural communities around the state.
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nomadlawyer.org
VISIT INDIANA : TOP 7 AMAZING PLACES IN INDIANA
Indiana is a Midwest State that is often overlooked. One thing I know for sure is that Indiana is home many beautiful hikes. When you think of hiking, Indiana is the place to go. There are miles of hiking trails just waiting for you and the hiking boots. For web...
hoosieragtoday.com
Yields Variable Across Indiana with Some Wrapping Up Soybeans
Indiana soybean harvest is moving right along and ramped up corn harvest should be following. Early returns suggest yields will be varied, just as the quality of the crop was variable throughout the season. “In my complete professional experience, I’m seeing more variability in these yields than I can recollect...
When Will KY, IN and IL See First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
WLFI.com
Free car seat clinic
Franciscan and State Farm team up to help Greater Lafayette install car seats properly. Free car seat clinic held over weekend in West Lafayette. The Saturday clinic providing car seat installation assistance at no charge was organized by Franciscan Health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police warns drivers to prepare for fall seasonal hazards
(WANE) — The Indiana State Police warned Hoosier drivers Friday about potential fall seasonal hazards and the problems they can cause. The Institute of Highway Safety says autumn typically brings a sharp increase in the amount of car versus animal insurance claims, with most of the claims involving deer, and there are approximately 1.5 million deer collisions each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
WLFI.com
What to do with your pumpkins after the fall season
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Pumpkins are a popular fall decoration during the month of October. There's plenty of local farms to buy your pumpkins at this season. One of those businesses is Meyers' Produce and Plants in West Lafayette. Stephen Meyers operates the local produce stand with his...
Warning about potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus for northern Indiana residents
Northern Indiana residents are being warned about a rare and potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
Current Publishing
Legal battle continues among Boone County officials
Boone County councilman Aaron Williams has filed a counterclaim in a suit filed by a Boone County employee who accused him of sexual harrassment, in which court documents state he “denies that any ‘events’ of sexual harassment occurred.” Williams also has filed a separate suit against Boone County Commissioner Tom Santelli, who he claims conspired to “destroy Williams’ reputation.”
Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town
Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
WLFI.com
Potential Halloween candy shortage speculated
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With autumn weather finally sweeping through Indiana, parents and kids alike are preparing for their Halloween traditions as the spooky season fast approaches. However, some Halloween candy buckets may not be as full as they were in previous years, according to a professor from...
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
WLFI.com
GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Comments / 0