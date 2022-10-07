ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Tried Any of These Minnesota Desserts? You Need To

Going to new places and trying new things is one of my favorite things to do. And it's even better when you don't have to travel too far. And by "too far" I mean not having to hop a flight to wherever you are wanting to go. Obviously that is good too, but when you don't have to do that, it's a lot cheaper, and much less of a commitment.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Grown Pumpkin Sets North American Record

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA (WJON News) -- A pumpkin grown here in Minnesota has set a new record. Monday at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California they announced two-time winner Travis Gienger of Anoka is this year's Pumpkin King. His 2,560-pound Rhinoceros-sized Mega Gourd set a new North American Record on its way to taking first place.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?

There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
MINNESOTA STATE
A Look Inside Minnesota’s Underground Cemetery, The Infamous Candyman Caves

There are many caves throughout the state of Minnesota, perhaps none as notorious as the Candyman Caves located in the St. Paul area. Of course October being "spooky season", many people have heard of the horror movie 'The Candyman'. If you haven't, it's a film about an urban legend about a supernatural, hook-handed man who terrorized residents if you said his name five times in front of a mirror. It was based off author, artist, and screenwriter Clive Barker's 1985 short story, 'The Forbidden'. It was also re-imaged last year, but you can check out a trailer of the cult classic from 1992 below:
SAINT PAUL, MN
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks in Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
MINNESOTA STATE
Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another million-dollar lottery winner. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $1 million ticket in our state for last (Monday) night's drawing. The ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store in Duluth. The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and...
MINNESOTA STATE
When Is Minnesota’s “Golden Hour” & How Do I Enjoy It?

Have you ever heard of the 'Golden Hour" before? As I was checking out social media this weekend, specifically Twitter, I kept running into the phrase "Golden Hour". Sheepishly I had to Google it to figure out what it meant, as it seemed like something REALLY important this time of year. So before I share the answer as to what the 'Golden Hour" is, what do you think it is referencing?
MINNESOTA STATE
Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County September 24, 2022, a day after an initial call was made about the discovery.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
Stay The Night in One of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Houses

I am a big fan of the supernatural and especially ghost hunting. I mean one of my favorite shows has been Ghost Adventures, and some of my favorite YouTubers are ghost hunters or have ghost hunting shows (I recommend checking out the channel ‘watcher’). So, when I found out I could become a ghost hunter myself I thought I’d share the news with other lovers of the paranormal!
Faribault, MN
