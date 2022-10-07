ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

97 Rock

This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities

I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
seattlemet.com

Walla Walla's Big Food Moment

One recent weekend, as Maximillian Petty wrapped up a busy Saturday night service at his new restaurant, Kinglet, in Walla Walla, his mind was already on a brunch dish he was about to serve at the other end of the state. This year, the chef behind Seattle’s elegant Eden Hill...
WALLA WALLA, WA
94.5 KATS

Top 3 Places a Trader Joe’s Should Go Here in the Yakima Valley

Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima

It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire at abandoned home in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 408 S. Gum St in Kennewick Monday morning. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the home is abandoned. No injuries were reported and the fire is out. Fire crews remain on scene monitoring and extinguishing hot...
KENNEWICK, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station

A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Irrigation season ends Oct. 14 in Yakima

The city will shut off Yakima's irrigation system on Friday, Oct. 14, marking the end of the season. The irrigation division provides water to about 11,000 customers from spring to fall, according to a news release from the city. Other irrigation systems in the area will also be shutting down...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Tri-Cities homicide count up for 2022; loved ones still healing

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Authorities say they are seeing an uptick in criminal activity locally and statewide. The total number of homicides in Tri-Cities for 2022 is already at a record high compared to recent years past, according to the Coroner's Office. Melrae Smith, the friend of a recent homicide...
TRI-CITIES, WA
NewsBreak
nbcrightnow.com

New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game. To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors. The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Pet of the Week: Bashful and Happy are up for adoption

YAKIMA— Bashful and Happy are only two of seven other puppies in their litter up for adoption. Since there are seven puppies in their litter, they are named after Snow White’s seven dwarves. They are going to be at the Wilco event this Saturday, Yakima Humane Society says.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Hazy skies, breezy and warm this afternoon! Wind gusts will range from 30-40 MPH. -Briana

It’s a cool start to your Monday! Moderate air quality being reported across the region this morning. Expect a chance of showers along the far northwest crests of the Washington Cascades. Breezy this afternoon through many of our valley locations. Expect patchy blowing dust: the ground is dry and many area ag fields are now dormant. Wind gusts in the Tri-Cities and Yakima will be in the 30-40 mph range out of the southwest this afternoon/evening, with higher gusts possible through the Kittitas Valley. Highs today will be in the low 80s. Warm and sunshine. Cooler weather returns through the middle of the work-week. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:06am Sunset: 6:19pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:12am Sunset: 6:24pm.
YAKIMA, WA

