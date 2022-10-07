It’s a cool start to your Monday! Moderate air quality being reported across the region this morning. Expect a chance of showers along the far northwest crests of the Washington Cascades. Breezy this afternoon through many of our valley locations. Expect patchy blowing dust: the ground is dry and many area ag fields are now dormant. Wind gusts in the Tri-Cities and Yakima will be in the 30-40 mph range out of the southwest this afternoon/evening, with higher gusts possible through the Kittitas Valley. Highs today will be in the low 80s. Warm and sunshine. Cooler weather returns through the middle of the work-week. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:06am Sunset: 6:19pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:12am Sunset: 6:24pm.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO