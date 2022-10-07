ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Cape Coral Pet Vet hosting free urgent care clinics on Pine Island

Cape Coral Pet Vet will be holding a free urgent care clinic each Wednesday this month on Pine Island, starting today. The Cape Coral Animal Shelter & Veterinary Clinic will also be there assisting and handing out pet food and supplies. From 10 a.m. to noon the clinic will be at the Aiden Pines Country Club parking lot in Bookeelia and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church parking lot in St. James City. For pets in need of medical care, the clinic accepts walk-ins only, first come, first serve.
CAPE CORAL, FL
North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
NORTH PORT, FL
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopens in Port Charlotte

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened its emergency services Monday following repairs at the 238-bed acute care hospital at 21298 Olean Blvd. in Port Charlotte. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, according to hospital officials.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Downtown community rally & BBQ to be held today at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

Luminary Hotel & Co. will be hosting the Downtown Community Rally & BBQ from noon to 4 p.m. today, bringing the community together with resources, food, games and opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The rain-or-shine event will occur at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Families can enjoy a hot BBQ meal sponsored by Cheney Brothers Inc., Wiffle ball with the Minnesota Twins, and meet and greet players from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. The public can also engage with several community nonprofit organizations offering information on services, resources and other opportunities for those in need. Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives will also be on hand to assist with claims and help with additional resources. Cases of drinking water and tarps will be distributed while supplies last. The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida will be distributing food kits to the community with a mix of shelf-stable dry goods (canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, pasta, rice, etc.) that have approximately 15-20 pounds of food in each kit while supplies last.
FORT MYERS, FL
Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures Amplifies the Reasons for Installing Accordion Shutters.

Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a top-rated company providing outdoor protection solutions. In a recent update, the team outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters. Port Charlotte, FL – In a website post, Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters....
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center in Sarasota County

Flooding caused by rain from Hurricane Ian turned roads in North Port into canals, trapped people in their homes, and even shut down Interstate 75 in both directions for hours. Now, residents can apply for help at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located at the Shannon Staub Library in the...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral

The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
FLORIDA STATE
Repairing Lee County schools on the ‘not ready to open’ list

Different schools in Lee County are still considered “not ready to open” but work is being done to change that. Lee County’s Cypress Lake Middle School was one of the schools considered “Not ready to open”. But, a nearby truck that says “Catastrophe response team” has crews cleaning and working to get the school open soon.
LEE COUNTY, FL

