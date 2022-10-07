Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral Pet Vet hosting free urgent care clinics on Pine Island
Cape Coral Pet Vet will be holding a free urgent care clinic each Wednesday this month on Pine Island, starting today. The Cape Coral Animal Shelter & Veterinary Clinic will also be there assisting and handing out pet food and supplies. From 10 a.m. to noon the clinic will be at the Aiden Pines Country Club parking lot in Bookeelia and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church parking lot in St. James City. For pets in need of medical care, the clinic accepts walk-ins only, first come, first serve.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
gulfshorebusiness.com
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopens in Port Charlotte
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened its emergency services Monday following repairs at the 238-bed acute care hospital at 21298 Olean Blvd. in Port Charlotte. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, according to hospital officials.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
Charlotte County curfew to be lifted on Thursday
Charlotte County Sheriff, Bill Pummel, announced that the curfew imposed on Charlotte County will be lifted on Thursday, Oct. 13th at 6:00am.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
North Fort Myers mobile and manufactured home communities hit hard by Hurricane Ian
Royal Coach Estates and Royal Coach Village were among the hard-hit mobile home parks in North Fort Myers. Others impacted by Hurricane Ian’s winds include the manufactured home communities of Carriage Village and Lake Fairways.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Downtown community rally & BBQ to be held today at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater
Luminary Hotel & Co. will be hosting the Downtown Community Rally & BBQ from noon to 4 p.m. today, bringing the community together with resources, food, games and opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The rain-or-shine event will occur at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Families can enjoy a hot BBQ meal sponsored by Cheney Brothers Inc., Wiffle ball with the Minnesota Twins, and meet and greet players from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. The public can also engage with several community nonprofit organizations offering information on services, resources and other opportunities for those in need. Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives will also be on hand to assist with claims and help with additional resources. Cases of drinking water and tarps will be distributed while supplies last. The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida will be distributing food kits to the community with a mix of shelf-stable dry goods (canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, pasta, rice, etc.) that have approximately 15-20 pounds of food in each kit while supplies last.
getnews.info
Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures Amplifies the Reasons for Installing Accordion Shutters.
Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a top-rated company providing outdoor protection solutions. In a recent update, the team outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters. Port Charlotte, FL – In a website post, Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters....
Horse stable asking for community's help in Cape Coral after Hurricane Ian
On Monday, an iconic family-owned business, Saddlewood Horse Club in Cape Coral said its hands are tied after Hurricane Ian decimated its property.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
usf.edu
FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center in Sarasota County
Flooding caused by rain from Hurricane Ian turned roads in North Port into canals, trapped people in their homes, and even shut down Interstate 75 in both directions for hours. Now, residents can apply for help at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located at the Shannon Staub Library in the...
Punta Gorda damage along Duncan Road
A look at Duncan Road in Punta Gorda that sustained wind damage due to Hurricane Ian this is just south of the Peace River.
WINKNEWS.com
Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral
The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda family who lost everything in the hurricane helped by a stranger
A Punta Gorda couple is thankful to be alive after the roof of their home blew away while they rode out Hurricane Ian. “How in the world? How did we make it?” asked Suzanne MaGill, who watched from inside her home as the storm tore her shelter away. MaGill...
WZVN-TV
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
News4Jax.com
‘They’re making a difference in people’s lives’: Red Cross helping Arcadia residents who lost their homes in Hurricane Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. – After Hurricane Ian tore through Southwest Florida, people are still struggling for basic needs like power, water and a place to stay. News4JAX on Monday spent the day in the rural areas in and around Arcadia, a town in DeSoto County east of Fort Myers. We...
WINKNEWS.com
Repairing Lee County schools on the ‘not ready to open’ list
Different schools in Lee County are still considered “not ready to open” but work is being done to change that. Lee County’s Cypress Lake Middle School was one of the schools considered “Not ready to open”. But, a nearby truck that says “Catastrophe response team” has crews cleaning and working to get the school open soon.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
Fort Myers Beach returners need to be prepared
As of this weekend, Fort Myers Beach is back open to residents and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be careful as they show back up to where they call home.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County updates: WiFi centers open and Charlotte County cemeteries closed to the public
Charlotte County Community Services Library and History Division has opened the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, as well as care stations to provide public Wi-Fi and laptops for public use. All locations are open seven days a week until further notice. Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, located at 401 Shreve St. Punta...
