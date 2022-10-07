ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital

LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
LEHI, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Evan McMullin has support from a galaxy far, far away

SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill weighed in on Utah's contentious Senate race on Monday, tweeting his support for independent candidate Evan McMullin. The actor — best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise — retweeted one of McMullin's tweets from last week, chiming in with his own support for the candidate.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy