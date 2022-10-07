Read full article on original website
'A big nut to crack': Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission's transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren't ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee's meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final recommendation for...
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
What Utah voters see as the top issue for choosing a senator, congressperson
SALT LAKE CITY — As candidates throw darts at each other in the final weeks of the 2022 midterm election, Utah voters say the economy is the most important issue to them when selecting a senator or member of Congress. A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found 28%...
Evan McMullin has support from a galaxy far, far away
SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill weighed in on Utah's contentious Senate race on Monday, tweeting his support for independent candidate Evan McMullin. The actor — best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise — retweeted one of McMullin's tweets from last week, chiming in with his own support for the candidate.
