Pitt County, NC

Pitt County Sheriff: New cameras deployed

By The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has installed new security cameras in areas where it experiences a high call volume, the agency announced Friday.

A news release said several cameras have been deployed in areas including parts of Old River Road north of Greenville and the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park in near Washington.

The release said the cameras are mounted to existing utility poles and will broadcast and record 24 hours a day. It said placement is designed to protect private homeowners’ property while covering the most public properties and roadways.

The agency did not report the number of cameras and more specifics about locations.

“The use of modern technology in the prevention, detection, and solving of crime, along with more traditional methods, is important for keeping the citizens of Pitt County safe,”

The release said. “Sheriff Dance plans to expand the program to place more cameras in other areas of the county.”

Greenville, NC
