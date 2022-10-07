ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjzFv_0iQX3JtZ00

LONDON — (AP) — The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in the English city of Liverpool, the BBC said Friday, after Britain was asked to hold the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine.

The birthplace of The Beatles beat Glasgow, Scotland, the other U.K. finalist. In all, seven British cities had applied to hold the pan-continental music competition. The 2023 Eurovision final will be held on May 13.

Ukraine won the right to host the pop extravaganza when its entry, folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra, won this year’s contest. Britain’s Sam Ryder came second.

Organizers concluded it was too risky to stage the event in Ukraine, so the 2023 contest went to Britain, which says the event will be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said Liverpool, “the undisputed capital of pop music,” would be “an amazing host.” British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Twitter that "Liverpool will put on an unforgettable show which celebrates the rich culture and creativity of Ukraine.”

Kalush Orchestra said it was pleased with the choice.

“Playing in the same place that The Beatles started out will be a moment we’ll never forget!” the band said. "Although we are sad that next year’s competition cannot take place in our homeland, we know that the people of Liverpool will be warm hosts and the organizers will be able to add a real Ukrainian flavor to Eurovision 2023 in this city.”

Founded in 1956 to help unite a continent scarred by World War II, Eurovision has grown to include more than 40 countries, including non-European nations such as Israel and Australia.

Organizers strive to keep pop and politics apart — banning overtly political symbols and lyrics — but global tensions have often imposed themselves on the contest. Russia was kicked out of this year’s competition because of its invasion of Ukraine.

___

Follow all AP stories about the impact of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'Ukraine will win': Estonia's departing spy chief opens up on Putin's war

TALLINN, Estonia — "Early retirement" is a strange way to describe a 44-year-old's acceptance of a new government role, but for Mikk Marran, Estonia's spymaster, it feels a lot like that. As of next month he will no longer helm Välisluureamet, the Baltic state's foreign intelligence service, which, long before Vladimir Putin's faltering invasion of Ukraine, was at the forefront of assessing the threats and capabilities of a resurgent and revanchist Russia.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bodies exhumed from mass grave in Ukraine's liberated Lyman

LYMAN, Ukraine — (AP) — Covered head-to-toe in protective suits, forensic workers pulled several bodies wrapped in black plastic from a mass grave Tuesday in Ukraine's devastated city of Lyman, part of an arduous effort to piece together evidence of what happened under more than four months of Russian occupation.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Tim Davie
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office described as "particularly shocking" and amounting to potential war crimes. Air raid warnings sounded throughout Ukraine...
MILITARY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Russian media confronts new problem: Reality

WASHINGTON — Last week a Russian radio station conducted an interview with an official in Kherson, one of the four regions illegally annexed by Russia as part of its invasion of Ukraine. Like virtually all media in Russia, the station, Radio Rossii, follows an unspoken rule of hewing to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ukraine#Eurovision Song Contest#English#British#Pan Continental#Ukrainian
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy