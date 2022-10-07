CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Dr. Christopher McGowan, CEO and Medical Director of True You Weight Loss, will livestream his 2000th Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty on Saturday, October 15th, allowing prospective patients and physician colleagues from around the world to see firsthand how the procedure is performed and to ask questions in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005093/en/ Dr. Christopher McGowan, CEO and Medical Director of True You Weight Loss (Photo: Brian Strickland Photography)

