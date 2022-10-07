Dogs, despite all their roughhousing, running, and rolling-around-in-the-mud tendencies, don’t need to take a bath every day. And thank goodness, because pet parents are tired after tossing that tennis ball for their pups all afternoon! Every once in a while, however, your fur baby does need a good scrub-a-dub in the tub. You want to maintain that beautiful coat, keep the grime away, and ensure your pooch smells fresh, after all. But how often should you bathe your dog? We’re going to dive into the nitty gritty of canine hygiene and give you some easy, helpful guidelines to follow to keep your furry best friend clean.

