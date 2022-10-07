Last Saturday, with a Sunday off-day beckoning, the Kraken's two youngest players, centers Matty Beniers and Shane Wright, stayed on the practice rink ice for a good half-hour longer than their teammates. They were both working on shots from the inner slot, two or three strides directly out from the goal crease. Beniers took dozens of his natural lefty shots on the right side while Wright wristed his right-handed shots on the left side. Then did it all over again backhanded. Clearly, both are planning to work their way net-front for scoring chances this season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO