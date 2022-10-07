Read full article on original website
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane VictimsBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersL. CaneTampa, FL
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
NHL
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
NHL
Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings
Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
NHL
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three early-season questions
Here are three early-season questions for the Lightning as they prepare to begin their 30th anniversary campaign. Seven of the first nine games will be played on the road. There are two separate six-day trips in the season's opening three weeks. Adding in departure days - including Monday's travel day to New York City - the Lightning will be away for 14 of the season's first 20 days.
NHL
Canadiens announce opening night roster
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens announced its 22-man roster for opening night. It includes 14 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Hoffman, Sean Monahan, Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki. Defensemen. Kaiden...
NHL・
NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster
Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
NHL
MacKinnon talks repeat chances, name on Cup 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Rangers captain Trouba reveals newest hobby on latest episode. Nathan MacKinnon has scanned the names of players on the Stanley Cup and gotten that overwhelming feeling of satisfaction that he too is joining them after helping the Colorado Avalanche win it last season. "It's all the best players ever are...
NHL
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
FORWARDS (14) Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the new team captain. by New York Islanders NYIslanders / NewYorkIslanders.com. Oct. 11, 1979 - Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the third captain in franchise history. Oct. 11, 1975 - The Islanders win their home...
NHL
Lineup Analysis: What to Know Heading into 2022.23
When describing the team identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby would start with the word speed. "And you can say the word experience," the captain added with a knowing grin. "That's another word that's been used a little bit more." As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say, they...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Rangers
Live updates from Tampa Bay's opening night matchup against the Rangers at MSG. The Lightning are at MSG to open the 2022-23 regular season against the Rangers. TV coverage: ESPN (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: ESPN+. The Backcheck: Lightning fall to...
NHL
Hockey Is Coming Yard Signs
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Hockey is coming... soon. The Minnesota Wild starts the 2022-23 season this Thursday, October 13 when they host the New York Rangers at 7 pm. To celebrate the start of the hockey season, "Hockey Is Coming" yard signs are available for fan pick up on a first come, first served basis at the following Papa Murphy's locations. There are very limited quantities available, and are likely to be picked up quickly. Get yours now!
NHL
Five players assigned to Laval Rocket
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens assigned five players to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday. Forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen, defensemen Justin Barron and Otto Leskinen, and goaltender Cayden Primeau will join head coach Jean-François Houle's contingent. The Canadiens have until 5:00 p.m. ET to submit their opening night...
NHL
Ducks, Honda Center Name Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling as Official Partner
The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center announced today a new multi-year partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. For the first time since 2005, Coca-Cola products return to the Anaheim arena, effective immediately. With this new partnership, Coca-Cola's diverse beverage portfolio will be served at all of Honda Center's concession stands and...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Ducks | 7 p.m.
Last Saturday, with a Sunday off-day beckoning, the Kraken's two youngest players, centers Matty Beniers and Shane Wright, stayed on the practice rink ice for a good half-hour longer than their teammates. They were both working on shots from the inner slot, two or three strides directly out from the goal crease. Beniers took dozens of his natural lefty shots on the right side while Wright wristed his right-handed shots on the left side. Then did it all over again backhanded. Clearly, both are planning to work their way net-front for scoring chances this season.
NHL
Lightning statement on Ian Cole
The Tampa Bay Lightning today issued the following statement Sunday regarding defenseman Ian Cole. "The Tampa Bay Lightning is aware of the allegations against player Ian Cole and are cooperating fully with the NHL on an investigation. Our organization takes these allegations very seriously. While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation. No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time."
NHL
Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Lightning in season opener
NEW YORK -- Mika Zibanejad scored twice, and the New York Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener for each team at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves, and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Rangers. "Obviously a good team; we know them...
NHL
Something to prove
But Perron, who signed a two-year free-agent deal with Detroit on July 13, said it wasn't the first time he's donned Red Wings gear. "When I was 13 or 14, I got some red Sergei Fedorov gloves," Perron said on Sept. 22. "It reminded me of that when I put the gloves on. It's pretty cool. An Original Six team, for me, I never had the chance (to play for one) throughout all the teams and opportunities I've had in my career so far."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Simmonds assigned to minors by Maple Leafs
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Forwards Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford and Adam Gaudette, and defenseman Victor Mete cleared waivers and were assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Monday. "Reality...
NHL・
NHL
Meet the Blue Jackets: Inside the 2022-23 opening roster
From popular veterans to promising rookies, here's what to know about the guys who made the team. Like all 32 NHL teams, the Blue Jackets had to get to 23 players on the active roster by Monday evening. And like all 32 NHL teams, Columbus had hard decisions to make.
