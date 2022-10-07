Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
First Coast Cookies owner traded diamonds for cookies
Biggest challenge: The job market right now and what happened after COVID. Everything else is a piece of cake. How to meet the challenges: Still figuring it out. Quote: “My vision ideally is to open up at least one (store) every year. I’m not sure if I will franchise it. But I don’t want to lose sight of what First Coast Cookies is.”
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville could become an oyster town again
Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade details announced by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday tradition — the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade — is making its return on Thanksgiving weekend!. The City of Jacksonville announced the bright event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. on the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Firehouse Subs in review at Jacksonville International Airport
The city is reviewing a permit application for Auld & White Constructors LLC to build-out the new Firehouse Subs location in Concourse C at Jacksonville International Airport at an estimated cost of $399,000. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority board voted Jan. 24 to award a lease to Host International Inc., which...
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivals
Family-friendly fall festivals in Clay CountyTown of Orange Park. There are plenty of fun things to do with the family this fall in Clay County. Here’s a list of some of the fall festivals in the county:
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
SPOTLIGHT: Mid-October music fills the air in NE Florida
Jacksonville, Fl — Community fall harvests, corn mazes, haunted houses and more. Halloween is fast approaching. But before signature events like Florida-Georgia - we have several concerts to enjoy. Spooktacular returns to the Jacksonville Zoo this weekend! Daily admission is 9 am - 5 pm. The upcoming weekend weather...
Katt Williams announces ‘2023 and Me’ tour; coming to Jax in January 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coming to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Jan. 14 will be comedy legend Katt Williams. Williams announced his “2023 and Me” tour, which will begin on Jan. 13 in Tampa. The tour will span 21 cities in three months. Most notable were his first...
Highway Patrol: Small airplane crashed into front lawn in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small airplane crashed into a front lawn in Fernandina Beach Sunday evening, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The airplane took a "hard landing" due to an atmosphere change, the report says. After the hard landing, the pilot attempted to get the aircraft back off the ground, but it crashed in the front lawn near a private air strip.
News4Jax.com
Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called...
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach candidates sound off against high-density housing on Amelia Island
A quirk of the Fernandina Beach charter is that the Mayor can’t seek re-election as Mayor this year, as he’s instead scheduled to defend his City Commission seat. Mike Lednovich is running for re-election to Seat 4, drawing opposition from Dr. James John Antun, Chelsey Lemire and Chris Nickoloff.
News4Jax.com
Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top. Traffic is moving slowly...
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
News4Jax.com
Video shows pickup truck driver firing gun in Murray Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows the driver of a white pickup truck pulling up to a red light at an intersection in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood and firing a gun out the window. The person who shared the video said it happened shortly after 1:30...
News4Jax.com
News4Jax.com
Man who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school wielding ax identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax who attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School and was shot by a Duval County Public School officer has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO identified the man as 37-year-old Eric Hurley.
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing ‘estranged’ husband
A Florida woman was accused of shooting her husband after he was found dead in a home on Friday.
Woman dead after hit while walking across Atlantic Blvd, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman is dead after she was hit trying to cross Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night. STORY: JSO investigates triple shooting at local motel that saw nearly 500 calls for service in one year. According to detectives, at approximately 10...
