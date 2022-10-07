ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

First Coast Cookies owner traded diamonds for cookies

Biggest challenge: The job market right now and what happened after COVID. Everything else is a piece of cake. How to meet the challenges: Still figuring it out. Quote: “My vision ideally is to open up at least one (store) every year. I’m not sure if I will franchise it. But I don’t want to lose sight of what First Coast Cookies is.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville could become an oyster town again

Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Firehouse Subs in review at Jacksonville International Airport

The city is reviewing a permit application for Auld & White Constructors LLC to build-out the new Firehouse Subs location in Concourse C at Jacksonville International Airport at an estimated cost of $399,000. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority board voted Jan. 24 to award a lease to Host International Inc., which...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Highway Patrol: Small airplane crashed into front lawn in Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small airplane crashed into a front lawn in Fernandina Beach Sunday evening, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The airplane took a "hard landing" due to an atmosphere change, the report says. After the hard landing, the pilot attempted to get the aircraft back off the ground, but it crashed in the front lawn near a private air strip.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Car hits pole on Lem Turner Rd at Sunport Industrial Pkwy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was working to clear a crash Monday morning after a car ran into a pole on Lem Turner Road at Sunport Industrial Parkway. News4JAX arrived at the scene to find the pole snapped near the top. Traffic is moving slowly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Plane crashes in Nassau County leaving 1 with minor injuries

YULEE, Fla. – A person suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Nassau County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, the incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Cessna Drive. The 51-year-old pilot from Fernandina Beach was flying a fixed-wing single-engine airplane when he attempted to land but suffered a hard landing because of an atmosphere change.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

