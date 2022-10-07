ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Jacksonville, Florida

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Jacksonville for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Jacksonville. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN

Steve Stricker wins Constellation Furyk & Friends by 2 shots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Steve Stricker followed his plan to perfection Sunday until the final hole, and by then it didn't matter. He closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends, his fourth PGA Tour Champions title this year. Staked to a three-shot lead,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville could become an oyster town again

Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tonight: Watch the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards on CW17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by the Porter Firm, recognize achievements in the African American community. The in-person award gala was held on Sept. 17. News4JAX invites you to take part in a special showing Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m. on CW17. Don’t miss...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Neptune Beach, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. There’s a handful of legends (Jim Lauderdale, Keith Sweat) on this week’s calendar and more...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
News4Jax.com

Hispanic Heritage Festival

James Weldon Johnson park will host Viva La Fiesta, the Hispanic Heritage Festival once again. This year’s event will feature foods, fashion and fun from the many hispanic cultures living here in Jacksonville. Dance instruction along with other educational opportunities will be presented, as well. There will be music all day, but excitement is on another level with Fulanito headlining. It runs Oct. 15th from 4 - 9 pm. It is a free event with invitations to families and people of all cultures. www.jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Raw Youngin Shows Love To His State On “FLA Boy”

Born in Lake City, Florida, Raw Youngin has an intense rapping style. His projects Life of a Youngin and Life of a Youngin 2 garnered him a lot of media attention– so much so that he signed with 808 Mafia. From there, he began working with some of the hottest artists in the industry and has not let up yet.
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat
residentnews.net

Candidate Q and A – City Council District 5 Race

1) What is the number one issue you feel should be addressed by City leaders that you don’t currently see introduced by the current City Council?. Carlucci: Job opportunities. As the former President for San Marco Merchants Association, I helped bring City and business leaders together to support new economic opportunities including Publix at East San Marco – and our local businesses are benefiting. We need to continue leveraging District 5’s unique assets so that we can promote smart economic growth and development for our families and businesses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Winds of change as we head through your weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — The work week will end warm but still not uncomfortable, with low humidity overall. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s inland and the low 80s at the beaches. “Friday night football looks...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy