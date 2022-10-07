Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for shooting at vehicle along Blanding Boulevard, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
ESPN
Steve Stricker wins Constellation Furyk & Friends by 2 shots
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Steve Stricker followed his plan to perfection Sunday until the final hole, and by then it didn't matter. He closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends, his fourth PGA Tour Champions title this year. Staked to a three-shot lead,...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville could become an oyster town again
Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
News4Jax.com
Tonight: Watch the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards on CW17
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards, presented by the Porter Firm, recognize achievements in the African American community. The in-person award gala was held on Sept. 17. News4JAX invites you to take part in a special showing Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5:30 p.m. on CW17. Don’t miss...
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivals
Family-friendly fall festivals in Clay CountyTown of Orange Park. There are plenty of fun things to do with the family this fall in Clay County. Here’s a list of some of the fall festivals in the county:
residentnews.net
Candidate Q and A – City Council District 5 Race
1) What is the number one issue you feel should be addressed by City leaders that you don’t currently see introduced by the current City Council?. Carlucci: Job opportunities. As the former President for San Marco Merchants Association, I helped bring City and business leaders together to support new economic opportunities including Publix at East San Marco – and our local businesses are benefiting. We need to continue leveraging District 5’s unique assets so that we can promote smart economic growth and development for our families and businesses.
News4Jax.com
Outdoor Jacksonville music festival to honor members of Lynyrd Skynyrd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A music festival plans to remember and honor the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who lost their lives over four decades ago in a tragic plane crash. Oct. 20 will mark 45 years since the crash of the band’s charter airplane. Six people died and 20 more were injured in the crash.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
Race for Jacksonville's next sheriff heats up, local faith leaders upset with recent messaging from candidates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some say the Jacksonville sheriff race between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters has gotten nasty. Faith leaders held a news conference Monday to discuss their frustration with the political nature of the sheriff race and the tone of the campaigns. "This is toxic to our city....
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Julia becomes a hurricane
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
Winds of change as we head through your weekend
Jacksonville, Fl — The work week will end warm but still not uncomfortable, with low humidity overall. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s inland and the low 80s at the beaches. “Friday night football looks...
