Mount Airy News
Winter athletes receive state champion rings
North Surry senior Jared Hiatt receives his 2021-22 Indoor Track Long Jump State Championship ring prior to a football game against Mount Airy. Pictured, from left: Principal Dr. Paige Badgett, Jared Hiatt, coach Daniel Draughn and coach Jackson Smith. Chaistine Spraker | Special to the News. Mount Airy graduate Connor...
NC State and Wake Forest swap spots in latest AP poll. UNC remains just outside top 25
For the first time this season, Wake Forest is ranked ahead of NC State. The Pack fell one spot after its 19-17 win over Florida State on Saturday, and the Demon Deacons moved up a spot after beating Army 45-10.
Mount Airy News
Surry Central hosts poultry lab ribbon cutting
The Surry County School system and Wayne Farms recently celebrated the completion of the poultry lab at Surry Central High School. “This ribbon cutting marks a new era for the poultry lab at Surry Central and the continued partnership between Surry County Schools and Wayne Farms,” school officials said in announcing the event..
Mount Airy News
David Jessup
David Lee Jessup, 65, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Surry County to the late Otis Lee and Mary Irene Pruitt Jessup. Mr. Jessup was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his family and relished the time he had with them. He graduated from Radford University and was a charter member of Phi Sigma Kappa. Mr. Jessup was active in the community and acted as a life-time member of Ararat Virginia Rescue Squad. He was a self-employed certified public accountant, and owned Circle J. Trucking. He was also a dedicated, well-respected farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jessup was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Jessup. He is survived by his devoted wife, Reneé Mulé Jessup; his sons Brandon (Lori), Shawn (Ashley), and Andrew (Mallorie); grandchildren, Olivia, Arya, Andrew Jr., Kathryn, and Damian; brother and sisters-in-law, Dwight (Fay), Vickie; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Floyd Dodson and Rev. Roger Collins officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Edward Jones – Kody Easter, 304 E. Independence Blvd., Mount Airy, NC 27030, with memo, for David Jessup’s grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
wbtw.com
Person hit with hammer after fight breaks out at North Carolina youth football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School Saturday morning after a large fight broke out and one person was hit in the head with a hammer during a youth football game. Police responded at about 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at...
NC man hit in head with sledgehammer prop during fight at youth football game
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man was injured after being struck by a sledgehammer prop during a youth football game on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Kernersville Police Department, officers were called at about 11:14 a.m. EDT to Glenn High School after receiving a report about multiple people fighting at the game, which involved 6-year-old players, WRAL-TV reported.
Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
kiss951.com
‘Dirty Dancing In Concert’ Is Coming To North Carolina
Thirty-five years after it was first released in theaters, Dirty Dancing continues to resonate with audiences. People simply love the story of Baby trying to hang on to her youth for one last summer and finding forbidden romance with Johnny in the process. And then there are the songs that fans still love to sing.
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
Mount Airy News
Ararat Ruritan aids rescue squads
Ararat Volunteer Rescue Squad member Mike Fulk receives a check from Michael Noonkester of the Ararat Ruritan Club. The Ararat Ruritan Club of Ararat, Virginia, recently made donations to two local community volunteer rescue squads. Ararat Ruritan Vice President Michael Noonkester presented the checks to the Ararat Volunteer Rescue Squad...
Mount Airy News
Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
Mount Airy News
White Plains marks Start With Hello Week
White Plains Elementary School students recently celebrated Start with Hello Week, learning about the importance of starting with the word “hello”. The Start with Hello program helps individuals make new connections and creates a sense of belonging for all, school organizers said. Plainsmen shared compliments and words of encouragement to create a Wall of Positivity and colored the school with kindness with various artwork using sidewalk chalk.
Toyota battery plant president plans to build on strong North Carolina ties
To watch more of Neill’s interview with Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, watch this web extra. Here he discusses his family, how the job application process for the plant will run, how ready the community is for this facility and his book (yes, he is a published author!) Sean Suggs has […]
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck
When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
2 shot, injured after shooting in Lexington on Cotton Grove Road
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 63-year-old woman and a boy were shot in Lexington Saturday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. and found a woman shot. Police then received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital saying there was a boy with a similar injury,...
Mount Airy woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a pursuit and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
US-52 crash closes 2 of 3 lanes in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on US-52 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US-421 in Winston-Salem. The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:46 p.m. […]
