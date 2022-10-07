ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobson, NC

Mount Airy News

Winter athletes receive state champion rings

North Surry senior Jared Hiatt receives his 2021-22 Indoor Track Long Jump State Championship ring prior to a football game against Mount Airy. Pictured, from left: Principal Dr. Paige Badgett, Jared Hiatt, coach Daniel Draughn and coach Jackson Smith. Chaistine Spraker | Special to the News. Mount Airy graduate Connor...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry Central hosts poultry lab ribbon cutting

The Surry County School system and Wayne Farms recently celebrated the completion of the poultry lab at Surry Central High School. “This ribbon cutting marks a new era for the poultry lab at Surry Central and the continued partnership between Surry County Schools and Wayne Farms,” school officials said in announcing the event..
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

David Jessup

David Lee Jessup, 65, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Surry County to the late Otis Lee and Mary Irene Pruitt Jessup. Mr. Jessup was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his family and relished the time he had with them. He graduated from Radford University and was a charter member of Phi Sigma Kappa. Mr. Jessup was active in the community and acted as a life-time member of Ararat Virginia Rescue Squad. He was a self-employed certified public accountant, and owned Circle J. Trucking. He was also a dedicated, well-respected farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jessup was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Jessup. He is survived by his devoted wife, Reneé Mulé Jessup; his sons Brandon (Lori), Shawn (Ashley), and Andrew (Mallorie); grandchildren, Olivia, Arya, Andrew Jr., Kathryn, and Damian; brother and sisters-in-law, Dwight (Fay), Vickie; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Floyd Dodson and Rev. Roger Collins officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, Oct. 11, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Edward Jones – Kody Easter, 304 E. Independence Blvd., Mount Airy, NC 27030, with memo, for David Jessup’s grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
CLAUDVILLE, VA
City
Dobson, NC
WHIO Dayton

NC man hit in head with sledgehammer prop during fight at youth football game

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man was injured after being struck by a sledgehammer prop during a youth football game on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Kernersville Police Department, officers were called at about 11:14 a.m. EDT to Glenn High School after receiving a report about multiple people fighting at the game, which involved 6-year-old players, WRAL-TV reported.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiss951.com

‘Dirty Dancing In Concert’ Is Coming To North Carolina

Thirty-five years after it was first released in theaters, Dirty Dancing continues to resonate with audiences. People simply love the story of Baby trying to hang on to her youth for one last summer and finding forbidden romance with Johnny in the process. And then there are the songs that fans still love to sing.
GREENSBORO, NC
Emma Davis
Mount Airy News

Ararat Ruritan aids rescue squads

Ararat Volunteer Rescue Squad member Mike Fulk receives a check from Michael Noonkester of the Ararat Ruritan Club. The Ararat Ruritan Club of Ararat, Virginia, recently made donations to two local community volunteer rescue squads. Ararat Ruritan Vice President Michael Noonkester presented the checks to the Ararat Volunteer Rescue Squad...
ARARAT, VA
Mount Airy News

Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

White Plains marks Start With Hello Week

White Plains Elementary School students recently celebrated Start with Hello Week, learning about the importance of starting with the word “hello”. The Start with Hello program helps individuals make new connections and creates a sense of belonging for all, school organizers said. Plainsmen shared compliments and words of encouragement to create a Wall of Positivity and colored the school with kindness with various artwork using sidewalk chalk.
WHITE PLAINS, NC
WNCT

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Outsider.com

PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck

When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

Mount Airy woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a pursuit and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

US-52 crash closes 2 of 3 lanes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of three lanes are closed following a crash on US-52 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109, near Exit 109 for US-421 in Winston-Salem. The closure began at 2:46 p.m. and is currently expected to last until 4:46 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

