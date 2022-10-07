ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

thewashingtondailynews.com

Ruth A. Gardner

Mrs. Ruth Adams Gardner, age 92, a former resident of Washington, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at her home in Charlotte. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Washington. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery in Washington. The family will receive friends following the interment at 509 Northwood Road, Smallwood, Washington. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is serving the Gardner family.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Virginia “Ginny” Williams

Mrs. Virginia “Ginny” Daniels Williams, age 81, a resident of Washington, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at River Trace Nursing Home in Washington. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington, conducted by Rev. Lonnie Darnell. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Mary Dell Hodges

Mrs. Mary Dell Hodges, 85, of 3119 River Brooke Dr., Raleigh, NC, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Transitions Life Care Raleigh, NC. Funeral Services will be 12:00 Noon Wednesday, October 21, 2022 at St. John Disciple Church of Christ, 2240 Saint John Church Rd., Washington, NC. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service is at 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church.
RALEIGH, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Deed transfers: September 25-October 1, 2022

The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from September 25-October 1, 2022. Charlotte P. Whitford to Mcray Keul Whitford Jr, .67 acre in Richland Township. Beacon Street Moss East LLC to Millard J. Kram, Lot 40 Moss East, Washington. Christopher Allen Banks Tr. to Enrique Jardinez Perez, property...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department, September 18-24, 2022

The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office during the period of September 18-24, 2022. Controlled substance offense; possession/concealment of drug equipment/paraphernalia at Flatswamp Road (block location not noted), Blounts Creek, at 10:49 a.m. Trespassing, communicating threats at 400 block of Stell Road,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Joyce S. Jackson

Mrs. Joyce Sheppard Jackson, age 91, a resident of Washington, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 14, 2022, from the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home in Washington, conducted by Dr. Joseph “Danny” Robertson. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Social district narrowly passes, mayor votes to break tie

City of Washington council voted 3-2 in favor of implementing a social district in downtown Washington. Mayor Donald Sadler voted in favor of a resolution approving a plan for a social district. Sadler voted, because council’s vote was split – Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Brooks and Councilman Mike Renn voted in favor, but Councilmen Bobby Roberson and William Pitt voted against. Councilwoman Lou Hodges was absent from the meeting. The vote was taken at city council’s regular meeting on Monday evening (Oct. 10)
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Mary May Murrell

Mary May Murrell, 68, of 172 Howard Heights Lane, Trenton, NC, departed this earthly life on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
TRENTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Health Inspections Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022

The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from September 25 to October 1, 2022. Bill’s on Wheels, 109 Gladden St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. September 28. Hardee’s, 1290 John Small Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 95.5.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Virginia drone facility expands to Washington-Warren Airport (KOCW)

Virginia-based drone research and testing facility Xelevate Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence, that opened last year, will expand its operations to Washington, North Carolina, in developing a drone-smart airport and a drone training school. The Washington-Warren Airport Authority recently received $20 million in state funding for economic development and infrastructure...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Grace D. Vander Aa

Grace Wilma DeRuiter Vander Aa, age 92, a resident of Pantego, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at ECU Health Inpatient Hospital in Greenville. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Terra Ceia Christian Reformed Church. Burial will follow in Davis Cemetery. The family will receive friends...
PANTEGO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pack clinches third in EPC

The vastly improved Washington High School volleyball team had an outside shot at second place in the Eastern Plains Conference, but lost, 3-1, to second place Farmville Central at home Monday. The Pack (11-7, 7-3) led in each of the first two sets before losing 25-18 and 25-12, then battled...
FARMVILLE, NC
Obituaries
thewashingtondailynews.com

Washington Police Department, September 19-25, 2022

The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of September 19-25, 2022. Business check at 300 block of West main St., at 12:46 a.m. Open door at 300 block of West Main St., at 12:49 a.m. Escort at West Main St. (block...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

The day the circus came to town

During a very lovely conversation with ninety-five old Ms. Mollie Stem, I got an answer to a question that puzzled me for a long time. The conversation began by us talking about the Beaufort County Fair that was held in Washington every year usually around October during the 1950’s-and 60’s. Other than Christmas, the County Fair, and the thought of going to it, generally made me do everything to keep my name off of my mom’s ‘naughty list.’ Too many naughty acts as a young child and later what my mom called ‘plain right-out disobedience’ during my teen years made the fair a no-go for me some years. So, I tried my best to do everything right to make sure I would go.
WASHINGTON, NC

