Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe Mertens
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FLETCHER, TERRANCE; B/M; POB: WISCONSIN; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE TX; OCCUPATION: SENIOR MANAGER...
fox4news.com
Dallas serial wallet thief back in jail, facing a series of new charges
DALLAS - A Dallas woman who stole people's wallets from salons, offices, shops and more is back in the Dallas County Jail on new charges out of Austin and Oklahoma City. Royse Session, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Oct. 7 for violating parole. She wasn’t allowed to leave the state.
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
Fort Worth officer indicted over running someone's information without 'law enforcement reason'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been indicted on accusations that he ran a person's information on police software without having a "law enforcement reason to do so," officials announced. Officer Darrell Coker was indicted Monday on a charge of breach of computer security, according...
Laundromat stabbing leads to standoff in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A stabbing at a Grapevine laundromat has led to a standoff at some apartments elsewhere in the city. It started around 4:30 p.m., according to Grapevine Police. The victim was assaulted by two men during a domestic dispute. The victim ran from the laundromat to the Tap In Grill and Pub on Main Street, where paramedics were called. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was linked to an apartment complex not far form the Mustang Panther Stadium. A command post was set up and efforts made to determine whether the suspect was inside.Police breached the door of the apartment and discovered the apartment was empty. Police say they know who the suspects are and arrest warrants have been issued.
Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
Collin County detention officer arrested for bringing an inmate contraband
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A Collin County detention officer has been arrested after bringing an inmate a cellphone, officials said Tuesday.On Monday, Oct. 10, a detention officer discovered a cellphone and charger in an inmate's cell in the Collin County Jail. Officials said Tyler Moody, a detention officer since October 2019, confessed that he provided the contraband.Subsequently, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner fired Moody and placed him under arrest. "So let me just make it easy. You're fired. You're no longer an employee here. Understand? You betrayed the trust of every citizen that we have the privilege to serve. And you've betrayed the trust of the brave and selfless men and women that you've worked alongside for nearly three years. So as of this moment, you're under arrest for bringing up riveted item, a cell phone, into a correctional facility as a third degree felony. You have any questions about that? When you're going to be cuffed, first thing that you want to do is stand up and take that uniform shirt off. You don't deserve to wear it."Moody has since been booked into the Collin County Jail and this investigation remains ongoing.
wbap.com
Dallas County DA John Creuzot Defends Low-Level Theft Policy; Opponent Blasts It
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Republican candidate for Dallas County district attorney says that if elected she would nix a controversial policy implemented by her challenger – incumbent District Attorney John Creuzot. The former Dallas County district attorney Faith Johnson-who was defeated by Creuzot in 2018 – told WFAA’s...
Does Airbnb's 'anti-party' software work? 6,700 people in Texas found out
DALLAS — Last year, Airbnb rolled out a new "anti-party" software to prevent people from booking short stays and then holding a rager. As it turns out, plenty of people in Texas found that out. Airbnb officials on Monday said 6,700 people were deterred by the company's anti-party systems...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia now president of MCCA
DALLAS — Dallas’ prime cop is coming into a brand new position because the president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) is a corporation of regulation enforcement executives representing the most important cities within the United States and Canada. Dallas Police Chief...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Police Arrest Uncle Suspected of Murdering Nephew
Dallas police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death last week. Kamal Alberty, 33, was found fatally shot on October 7, according to a news release on the Dallas police department’s blog site. Police responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. in the 5900 block of...
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
WATCH: Viral police recruitment video generates hundreds of applications
As police departments around the country are dealing with a shortage of officers, one in Texas is taking a viral video approach to bring in new members.
dallasexpress.com
Mother Cut Off at Local ISD Meeting
A mother confronted Fort Worth ISD about the bus driver dropping her child off at the wrong stop on September 28. While speaking about the occurrence at the board meeting, her microphone was cut off. At the time she was cut off, she was trying to play a video. The...
Fort Worth city manager's recent trip with billionaire friends raising ethics questions
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A decision over the ethics of Fort Worth's city manager traveling on a private plane with billionaire friends didn't come from the city's ethics commission, because Fort Worth hasn't had one meet regularly for years.A member of the last ethics board the city had said Monday he sees a benefit to returning to regular meetings though, if only to add some guidance to a city of Fort Worth's size.Chris Garcia started serving on the five-person Ethics Review Commission in 2012, handling questions about potential conflicts when elected officials were married to city employees, and tightening...
Viral video shows several Plano teens attacking Hooters manager
According to Plano police, the young boys, between 10 and 13 years old, were trying to sell chocolate bars to customers inside the restaurant when employees asked them to leave.
fox4news.com
Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
keranews.org
Advocates are fighting to save this historic North Dallas cemetery
Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
