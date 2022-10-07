Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
4 biggest takeaways from Mets’ stunning postseason ouster by Padres
What was once a magical season for the New York Mets, came to a crashing end on Sunday night when they were ousted from the 2022 MLB Playoffs by the San Diego Padres by a score of 6-0. In the final game of their best-of-three series. The Mets were one...
Yardbarker
Mariners manager Scott Servais burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Yardbarker
Star closer Edwin Diaz sends message to Mets about free agency
Edwin Diaz is scheduled to become a free agent following one of the best seasons of his career, and the right-hander sent a clear message to the New York Mets after they were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday night. Diaz pitched one inning in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to...
Yardbarker
The Chicago Cubs may have revealed their plans for Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras. As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer. Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman details Aaron Judge’s monster incoming contract
The New York Yankees might still be slim favorites to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but there’s no doubt they will have to pay a premium for his services. Considering he’s the face of the franchise and has already carved out a section in Yankee Stadium in his honor, general manager Brian Cashman is between a rock and a hard place regarding negotiations.
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Yardbarker
The Astros Are Dealing With A New Postseason Problem
The ALDS is getting underway today. The first matchup of the day features the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. The Astros are obviously considered to be the overwhelming favorites in this series, given that the Mariners are in the postseason for the first time since 2001 and the Astros are in for the seventh time in the last eight years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Mariners have unlikely good-luck charm to thank for historic comeback?
The Seattle Mariners pulled off the kind of comeback that you will tell your grandkids about some day, and they may have owed it all to one fan with a vision … as well as a shoe. Seattle stunned the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday with an unbelievable comeback...
Yardbarker
Adam Wainwright Comments On His Cardinals Future
It was a somber scene in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse on Saturday night after their 2-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only was the season over, but so too were the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the Cards said goodbye to the two...
Insider: Aroldis Chapman's career with Yankees 'is over'
Manager Aaron Boone said that Chapman had no valid excuse for missing the workout, so the team decided to move forward without him for the group's upcoming ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he was disappointed but not surprised by the player's decision to skip...
Yardbarker
Twins lose 3 players to waivers, 2 others cut from roster
The Twins lost three players on the waiver wire Tuesday. Outfielder Jake Cave was claimed by the Orioles, infielder Jermaine Palacios was claimed by the Tigers, and catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed by the Red Sox. The Twins also removed two pitchers from the 40-man roster: Devin Smeltzer and Jhon Romero.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS
The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
Yardbarker
Five questions facing the Mets this offseason
The New York Mets ended what was a historic season in disappointing fashion in Game 3 of their Wild Card series on Sunday night. Their elimination occurred far earlier than anyone expected a month ago and now puts the organization on a path to confront some major issues heading into the offseason.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Francisco Lindor Opens Up To Mets Fans
The New York Mets season has come and gone. With their 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Sunday’s Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series, their best season since 2015 crumbled right before their eyes. The Padres advanced to the NLDS and will take on the...
Yardbarker
Yankees get some good news on Giancarlo Stanton, opening up DH spot
The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Planning to Honor Long-Term Commitment to LA
Albert Pujols' time with the Angels may not be over after all. Despite being DFA'd by the team in May of 2021 after a mostly disappointing nine seasons together, Pujols still wants to fulfill his 10-year personal services contract with the club. Arte Moreno's potential sale of the team hasn't changed his mind.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Clayton Kershaw Gives Praise To Former Teammate Ahead of NLDS
The brotherhood of the MLB can't be understated, even if it means praising an NL West rival player. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw knows greatness when he sees it and he doesn't hold back when talking about his former teammate Manny Machado. Machado spent the second half of one season with...
Comments / 0