Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Star closer Edwin Diaz sends message to Mets about free agency

Edwin Diaz is scheduled to become a free agent following one of the best seasons of his career, and the right-hander sent a clear message to the New York Mets after they were eliminated from the postseason on Sunday night. Diaz pitched one inning in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Chicago Cubs may have revealed their plans for Willson Contreras

The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras. As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer. Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at WR

The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman details Aaron Judge’s monster incoming contract

The New York Yankees might still be slim favorites to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but there’s no doubt they will have to pay a premium for his services. Considering he’s the face of the franchise and has already carved out a section in Yankee Stadium in his honor, general manager Brian Cashman is between a rock and a hard place regarding negotiations.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade

It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Astros Are Dealing With A New Postseason Problem

The ALDS is getting underway today. The first matchup of the day features the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. The Astros are obviously considered to be the overwhelming favorites in this series, given that the Mariners are in the postseason for the first time since 2001 and the Astros are in for the seventh time in the last eight years.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Adam Wainwright Comments On His Cardinals Future

It was a somber scene in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse on Saturday night after their 2-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only was the season over, but so too were the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the Cards said goodbye to the two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Insider: Aroldis Chapman's career with Yankees 'is over'

Manager Aaron Boone said that Chapman had no valid excuse for missing the workout, so the team decided to move forward without him for the group's upcoming ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he was disappointed but not surprised by the player's decision to skip...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Twins lose 3 players to waivers, 2 others cut from roster

The Twins lost three players on the waiver wire Tuesday. Outfielder Jake Cave was claimed by the Orioles, infielder Jermaine Palacios was claimed by the Tigers, and catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed by the Red Sox. The Twins also removed two pitchers from the 40-man roster: Devin Smeltzer and Jhon Romero.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS

The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Five questions facing the Mets this offseason

The New York Mets ended what was a historic season in disappointing fashion in Game 3 of their Wild Card series on Sunday night. Their elimination occurred far earlier than anyone expected a month ago and now puts the organization on a path to confront some major issues heading into the offseason.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Francisco Lindor Opens Up To Mets Fans

The New York Mets season has come and gone. With their 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Sunday’s Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series, their best season since 2015 crumbled right before their eyes. The Padres advanced to the NLDS and will take on the...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees get some good news on Giancarlo Stanton, opening up DH spot

The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Planning to Honor Long-Term Commitment to LA

Albert Pujols' time with the Angels may not be over after all. Despite being DFA'd by the team in May of 2021 after a mostly disappointing nine seasons together, Pujols still wants to fulfill his 10-year personal services contract with the club. Arte Moreno's potential sale of the team hasn't changed his mind.
MLB
Yardbarker

Clayton Kershaw Gives Praise To Former Teammate Ahead of NLDS

The brotherhood of the MLB can't be understated, even if it means praising an NL West rival player. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw knows greatness when he sees it and he doesn't hold back when talking about his former teammate Manny Machado. Machado spent the second half of one season with...
LOS ANGELES, CA

