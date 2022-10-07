ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

kjas.com

Beaumont murder suspect traveled through Tyler County, now at-large in Lufkin area

A Beaumont murder suspect traveled through Tyler County on Friday afternoon while making his way to the Lufkin area where he escaped on foot after a police pursuit. According to Beaumont Police and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect drove a blue Hyundai Sonata northbound on Highway 69 from Beaumont to Huntington where he was spotted by a Huntington police officer. He then fled from the officer until he wrecked the car on the parking lot of Metal Mart on Highway 69, about 1 mile from the Lufkin city limits.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Texas Forest Service warns fire danger going even higher

The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a warning on Friday that the fire danger level here in Deep East Texas is going even higher. Jake Donellan, Texas A&M Forest Service East Texas Operations Department Head, said on Friday “Conditions are forecast to deteriorate in East Texas over the coming days, and we anticipate wildfire occurrence to increase. We need Texans to remain diligent with all outdoor activities that cause sparks. Preventing wildfires is the best way to ensure the safety of both members of the public and our firefighters.”
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning

LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
KOUNTZE, TX
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield

A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

Well-known DeQuincy historian dies after crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known historian in Southwest Louisiana died Thursday after a head-on crash near Sulphur. Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his expertise at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Known for his wit and extensive knowledge, Methvin was...
DEQUINCY, LA
kogt.com

OC Marriage Licenses

Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of October 3, 2022 , 2022 thru October 7, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. Ashton L. Roberts-Russell and Chasity R. Lingenfelter. Kevin G. Reyes Ayala and Maritza G. Ibarra. Cullen M. Parker and Breanna L. Shipp. Ryan...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

JCSO asks public for help in locating stolen VW

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a stolen vehicle. Deputies say a black 2013 Volkswagen with aftermarket black wheels was stolen from a house on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper. According to deputies, the car was taken either...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

10/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, 522 N. Cherry St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KLTV

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
virtualbx.com

Beaumont: City Issues RFP for the Purchase and Development of 555 Main Street

Beaumont (Jefferson County) — The City of Beaumont has officially issued a request for proposal regarding the purchase and redevelopment of 555 Main Street in downtown Beaumont. A 2.701-acre riverfront lot, the city is interested in receiving proposals from developers that have the financial resources and vision to create...
BEAUMONT, TX
KWTX

Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Livingston Police Department discontinued the Amber Alert issued late Thursday night for Sonni Ray Melike, a two week old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent. At the time the infant was abducted, authorities identified the suspect as Sylvia...

