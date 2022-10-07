Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Beaumont murder suspect traveled through Tyler County, now at-large in Lufkin area
A Beaumont murder suspect traveled through Tyler County on Friday afternoon while making his way to the Lufkin area where he escaped on foot after a police pursuit. According to Beaumont Police and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect drove a blue Hyundai Sonata northbound on Highway 69 from Beaumont to Huntington where he was spotted by a Huntington police officer. He then fled from the officer until he wrecked the car on the parking lot of Metal Mart on Highway 69, about 1 mile from the Lufkin city limits.
kjas.com
Texas Forest Service warns fire danger going even higher
The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a warning on Friday that the fire danger level here in Deep East Texas is going even higher. Jake Donellan, Texas A&M Forest Service East Texas Operations Department Head, said on Friday “Conditions are forecast to deteriorate in East Texas over the coming days, and we anticipate wildfire occurrence to increase. We need Texans to remain diligent with all outdoor activities that cause sparks. Preventing wildfires is the best way to ensure the safety of both members of the public and our firefighters.”
60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City Council to vote on whether to pursue bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Community members will have the chance to voice their opinions on bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont. Councilmembers are set to soon vote on whether officials will pursue bringing the 110-year-old ship to Beaumont, Councilman Mike Getz said in a Facebook post. The vote will be held at a Tuesday, October 11, 2022 meeting.
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texans enjoyed Oktoberfest, Dogtoberfest in downtown Beaumont Saturday
This year's Oktoberfest was "bigger and better than ever." We have a full list of October-themed events happening in Southeast Texas on our website.
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
kjas.com
DPS says Kountze ISD bus driver failed to yield at stop sign and hit a bicyclist
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a Kountze ISD school bus driver hit a bicyclist at about 6:20 Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Road, just north of the Lumberton city limits. According to investigating troopers, the school bus, driven by Patrick Goff,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjas.com
Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield
A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
KPLC TV
Well-known DeQuincy historian dies after crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known historian in Southwest Louisiana died Thursday after a head-on crash near Sulphur. Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his expertise at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Known for his wit and extensive knowledge, Methvin was...
Disaster declaration, outdoor burn ban in effect for Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel has issued a declaration of disaster due to severe drought conditions in the area, which also includes a restriction of outdoor burning, effective immediately. All outdoor burning of trash, brush, trees or debris is prohibited in all unincorporated areas of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
kogt.com
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of October 3, 2022 , 2022 thru October 7, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. Ashton L. Roberts-Russell and Chasity R. Lingenfelter. Kevin G. Reyes Ayala and Maritza G. Ibarra. Cullen M. Parker and Breanna L. Shipp. Ryan...
kjas.com
JCSO asks public for help in locating stolen VW
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating a stolen vehicle. Deputies say a black 2013 Volkswagen with aftermarket black wheels was stolen from a house on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper. According to deputies, the car was taken either...
Lake Charles American Press
10/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, 522 N. Cherry St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex...
12newsnow.com
Lumberton High School defensive lineman Clayton Corne makes week 7 'Hit of the Week'
BEAUMONT, Texas — The week seven "Hit of the Week" goes to Lumberton High School defensive lineman Clayton Corne. The week seven game of the week featured Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School at Vidor High School. Don't miss 409Sports Blitz broadcasting LIVE via YouTube and on 12News Friday nights at...
KLTV
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
virtualbx.com
Beaumont: City Issues RFP for the Purchase and Development of 555 Main Street
Beaumont (Jefferson County) — The City of Beaumont has officially issued a request for proposal regarding the purchase and redevelopment of 555 Main Street in downtown Beaumont. A 2.701-acre riverfront lot, the city is interested in receiving proposals from developers that have the financial resources and vision to create...
KWTX
Texas newborn reportedly abducted by non-custodial mother found
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Livingston Police Department discontinued the Amber Alert issued late Thursday night for Sonni Ray Melike, a two week old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent. At the time the infant was abducted, authorities identified the suspect as Sylvia...
Comments / 0