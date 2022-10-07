The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a warning on Friday that the fire danger level here in Deep East Texas is going even higher. Jake Donellan, Texas A&M Forest Service East Texas Operations Department Head, said on Friday “Conditions are forecast to deteriorate in East Texas over the coming days, and we anticipate wildfire occurrence to increase. We need Texans to remain diligent with all outdoor activities that cause sparks. Preventing wildfires is the best way to ensure the safety of both members of the public and our firefighters.”

