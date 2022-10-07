Read full article on original website
Related
3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Biden's Marijuana Pardons Don't Cover Hundreds Kamala Harris Had Convicted
Nearly 2,000 people were convicted for marijuana possession, cultivation or sale while Harris was San Francisco district attorney.
Biden's marijuana move could change lives -- and impact the midterms
In granting pardons for federal marijuana possession convictions, President Joe Biden is taking a historic step that is likely to be widely popular and could energize core Democratic constituencies just over a month from the midterm elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon is estimated to help more than 6,500 people but leaves out many Americans hurt by the war on drugs.
Biden calls on governors to pardon simple marijuana charges, but Gov. Kemp has no power to pardon
This story was updated to clarify who qualifies for clemency in the state of Georgia. President Joe Biden issued an announcement Thursday that pardoned all citizens with simple marijuana possession charges and called on the nation's governors to do the same for state-level charges, but not all — including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — have the power to do so. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vox
The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement
In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
KIMT
What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota
President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
Biden announces major federal cannabis reform, including pardoning all possession offenses
In a tweet, the president said the decision was made to remedy the effects of the racist war on drugs.
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws could be right around the corner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden pardoned Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He also called for state-level action to provide additional relief for people with low-level marijuana convictions. While Georgians and Floridians wait to see how their state’s respond to President Biden’s call to action, a local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws, could be right around the corner.
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Nevada Current.
Drug Policy Alliance Responds To Biden's Pardoning All Fed Cannabis Offenses & Review Of Marijuana Scheduling
The Drug Policy Alliance issued the following statement regarding President Biden's announcement Thursday that he will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession:. "We are thrilled to see President Biden holding true to his commitment to pardon every person with simple marijuana charges at the federal level, including...
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How could recent federal laws signed by Biden aid New Mexico in shift from fossil fuels?
Millions of federal dollars could be used to shift New Mexico away from traditional forms of energy like fossil fuels, environmentalists argued, using provisions in two signature pieces of legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Inflation Reduction Act enacted this year and last year’s Infrastructure Investment and...
‘Legalize it’: Mass. officials react to President Biden marijuana pardons
President Joe Biden described U.S. prohibition on cannabis as a failure when announcing on Thursday that his administration would move to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He also announced a review by federal authorities of marijuana’s classification as a “Schedule I” drug. In...
Biden pardons thousands for cannabis possession
US President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession Thursday in a major new step towards destigmatizing the drug -- and fulfilling a promise to his supporters a month before midterm elections. "I am announcing a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana," Biden said.
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Pork Case Could Provide Roadmap for Moral Warfare
The Supreme Court will consider how California regulates living conditions for pigs raised for meat in a case with implications for the $26 billion US pork industry as well as state efforts to address everything from abortion to climate change. At issue in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross to...
Comments / 0