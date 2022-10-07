ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSE

Is the Stock Market Closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day 2022?

By Kiplinger Staff
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sb1WU_0iQWrMIU00

With fall in full swing, Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day lands on the first Monday of October.

As the nation celebrates with a 3-day weekend, bond markets will also be closed on Monday, October 10. Stock markets will trade as usual.

Unlike some market holidays, however, there are no early hours ahead of the holiday. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq Stock Market and bond market all have regular trading hours on Friday, Oct. 7.

Also note that a thin earnings calendar typically accompanies the Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day holiday.

3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons

As a reminder, Columbus Day marks the voyage and landing of Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer who "discovered" America and the "New World."

Indigenous Peoples' Day, celebrated since the 1980s in tandem with Columbus Day, acknowledges Native American cultures and people who inhabited the Americas prior to European exploration.

2022 Market Holidays

Note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

For the rest of 2022, here are the holidays when all major markets (the NYSE, Nasdaq and bond markets) will be closed in this trading year:

  • Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 24
  • Christmas Day (Observed)

There will be early closings on several other days, including the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. For a full list, see our regularly published roundup of all stock market holidays .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Columbus Day#Christmas#Stock Markets#Indigenous Peoples#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nasdaq Stock Market#Italian#Native American#European
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Resume Slide as Treasury Yields Rise

Thursday marked another day of choppy trading for stocks as investors considered a round of data that showed the U.S. economy remained resilient even in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hike campaign. Ahead of this morning's open, data from the Labor Department showed weekly jobless claims fell for...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Officially Enters a Bear Market After Monday's Slide

Selling in the stock market picked right back up Monday, and despite a brief mid-morning push into positive territory, the major indexes still ended lower. "Despite a quiet global economic data front, this weekend and Monday morning have been anything but quiet as global yields are surging to record highs," said Stefanos Bazinas, execution strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. Indeed, both the 2-year Treasury yield (+10.5 basis points to 4.319%) and the 10-year Treasury yield (+20.3 basis points to 3.90%) continued to climb, hitting levels not seen in over a decade.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: FedEx Warning Amplifies Wall Street Jitters

Stocks capped off a terrible week with another slide as a warning from one of Wall Street's bellwether firm's stoked concern about the U.S. economy. After Thursday's close, delivery giant FedEx (FDX (opens in new tab), -21.4%) – whose financial results are often seen as a read on broader economic conditions – issued preliminary fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue figures that were well below estimates. The company cited a recent acceleration in "global volume softness," and specifically pointed to "macroeconomic weakness in Asia and service challenges in Europe." FDX also withdrew its outlook for the full fiscal year, and said it is initiating several cost-cutting measures to offset the effects of lowered demand, including deferring staff hiring, closing 90 FedEx office locations and ending Sunday operations for several FedEx Ground locations. The company is slated on the earnings calendar to report its full quarterly results after next Thursday's close.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Global Banks Follow in Fed's Footsteps

Wednesday's selling carried into Thursday as investors continued to take a risk-off approach to markets following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. The central bank issued its third jumbo-sized rate increase yesterday and set expectations that it will continue to hike rates over its next few meetings. However, the Fed is not alone in its aggressive stance. Several global central banks have increased their benchmark rates this week in an ongoing effort to tame inflation, including the Bank of England and Switzerland's National Bank, which earlier today issued 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hikes, respectively. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide With Fed on Deck

Anxiety got the better of Wall Street on Tuesday, with the stock market tumbling ahead of tomorrow's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. Many of Wall Street's top minds are weighing in on how big the Fed rate hike will be. Among them is Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, who, like almost everyone, believes the central bank will hike rates by 75 basis points. A basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point.
STOCKS
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?

Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 486 Points, Nears Bear Market

The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Reminder: Estimated Tax Payments Are Due Today

Under our country's "pay as you go" tax system, Uncle Sam wants to collect his cut periodically throughout the year as you earn income. In most cases, the required taxes are paid through paycheck withholding (your employer sends in the payments). But if you're self-employed, have a side gig, or don't have taxes withheld from other sources of taxable income (e.g., interest, dividends or capital gains), then quarterly estimated tax payments to the IRS are typically required.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy