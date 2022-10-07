Is the Stock Market Closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day 2022?

With fall in full swing, Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day lands on the first Monday of October.

As the nation celebrates with a 3-day weekend, bond markets will also be closed on Monday, October 10. Stock markets will trade as usual.

Unlike some market holidays, however, there are no early hours ahead of the holiday. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq Stock Market and bond market all have regular trading hours on Friday, Oct. 7.

Also note that a thin earnings calendar typically accompanies the Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day holiday.

As a reminder, Columbus Day marks the voyage and landing of Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer who "discovered" America and the "New World."

Indigenous Peoples' Day, celebrated since the 1980s in tandem with Columbus Day, acknowledges Native American cultures and people who inhabited the Americas prior to European exploration.

2022 Market Holidays

Note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

For the rest of 2022, here are the holidays when all major markets (the NYSE, Nasdaq and bond markets) will be closed in this trading year:

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 24

Christmas Day (Observed)

There will be early closings on several other days, including the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. For a full list, see our regularly published roundup of all stock market holidays .