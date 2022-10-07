ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Presidential Visit: Joe Biden in Oregon

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will visit Oregon next week.

Specific details of the President's trip scheduled for Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 had not been released as of Friday morning, Oct. 7.

Biden last visited Oregon in April with a stop in Portland.

Related
School Safety: Oregon to use $3.3M for safety, prevention of violence

Governor Kate Brown has dedicated $3.3 million for school safety and violence prevention throughout Oregon. The funding will come from federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) dollars, which were reserved for allocations by governors through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). The U.S. Department of Education also informed the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) that Oregon is eligible for over $8.2 million in federal funding from...
OREGON STATE
Merkley, Wyden Announce Over $8 Million to Oregon Schools for Safe and Supportive Learning Opportunities

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced an $8,265,004 million federal grant to schools in Oregon to help provide students with safe and supportive learning environments and opportunities to help foster their success. “Parents and students deserve the peace of mind that while at school students are safe and being cared for, while also gaining the important skills and knowledge that will support them throughout their schooling and adult lives,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
OREGON STATE
Tillamook County, OR
